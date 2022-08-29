Oceaneering selects HUVRdata IDMS Platform and joins HUVR Partner Network

Strategic relationship further validates HUVRdata solution and amplifies scale of HUVR’s partner ecosystem

STAVANGER, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, from ONS 2022, HUVRdata, the next generation Inspection Data Management Software (IDMS) Platform, is pleased to announce that Oceaneering International, Inc. has selected HUVR’s IDMS and has also joined the HUVR Partner Network (HPN). As a global technology company delivering engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing and entertainment industries, Oceaneering brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to HUVRdata’s partner ecosystem.

Driven by worldwide energy demands and escalating safety, environmental and governance concerns, the global asset integrity market is expected to grow to $37.9 billion by 2027. At the same time, asset owners grapple with disruption caused by retiring subject-matter experts, an increase in regulation and emerging inspection technologies, as well as unprecedented quantities and varieties of crucial data.

“We strive to solve the world’s most complex operational challenges by deploying technology that makes the industries we serve safer, more efficient and environmentally friendly,” said Roderick A. Larson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Oceaneering. “We are excited to integrate the HUVR platform with Oceaneering’s integrity-management expertise and worldwide presence into a transformative, end-to-end digital offering, to accelerate and better inform our clients’ integrity-management decisions.”

As the newest member of the HPN, Oceaneering joins 34 existing companies dedicated to creating a streamlined and simple experience for industrial asset owners and inspection service providers. The HPN was born to allow users to incorporate whatever hardware and software tools and technologies they choose in their inspection workflows, knowing that resulting data will be seamlessly integrated, normalized, indexed and leveraged for reporting and analytics in a single IDMS platform.

“Adding Oceaneering to the HPN is a big win for the entire industry and will help accelerate our mission to transform the way all inspection workflow data is collected, managed and monetized,” said Bob Baughman, CEO of HUVRdata. “It is also incredibly validating knowing that the due diligence of such a respected and diversified technology company resulted in the selection of HUVR.”

About HUVRdata

HUVRdata is the next generation Inspection Data Management Software Platform. Purpose-built in the cloud, the mobile-connected and vendor-agnostic HUVR IDMS enables the aggregation, analysis and automation of visual and quantitative inspection data from any device, sensor, robot, or field technician. The largest energy producers and the most specialized inspection service providers have realized immediate ROI using HUVR to plan inspections, manage work, ingest data, assess findings and generate analytical reports – from any workflow and in concert with any existing systems of record. Industrial asset owners finally have a simple and easy way to visualize infrastructure health, ensuring compliance, reliability and operational excellence. For more information visit https://www.huvrdata.com/

About Oceaneering International, Inc.

Oceaneering is a global technology company delivering engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries.

Contacts

Jamey Heinze



512-423-9793



Jamey.heinze@huvrdata.com