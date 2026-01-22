Oceaneering Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oceaneering International, Inc. (“Oceaneering”) (NYSE:OII) will report its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Oceaneering will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

The earnings release and a link to the webcast will be posted on Oceaneering’s Investor Relations website.

Oceaneering is a global technology company delivering engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, and manufacturing industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit oceaneering.com.

investorrelations@oceaneering.com

Hilary Frisbie

Senior Director, Investor Relations

713-329-4755