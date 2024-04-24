Oceaneering Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oceaneering International, Inc. (“Oceaneering”) (NYSE:OII) today reported net income of $15.1 million, or $0.15 per share, on revenue of $599 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Adjusted net income was $13.9 million, or $0.14 per share, reflecting the positive impact of $(2.2) million in foreign exchange gains, and the associated $0.8 million of tax effects, along with $0.2 million of expenses related to discrete tax adjustments.





Summary of Results (in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended Mar 31, Dec 31, 2024 2023 2023 Revenue $ 599,092 $ 536,987 $ 654,629 Gross Margin 92,384 77,565 105,629 Income (Loss) from Operations 36,693 26,750 47,450 Net Income (Loss) 15,135 4,060 44,529 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.15 $ 0.04 $ 0.43

For the first quarter of 2024:

Net income was $15.1 million and consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $61.7 million

Consolidated operating income was $36.7 million

Cash flow used in operating activities was $69.7 million and free cash flow was $(95.2) million, with an ending cash position of $355 million

As of March 31, 2024:

Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV): fleet count was 250; Q1 utilization was 64%; and Q1 average revenue per day on hire was $10,009

Manufactured Products backlog was $597 million

Confirmed prior guidance for 2024:

Net income is expected in the range of $125 million to $155 million

Consolidated EBITDA is expected in the range of $330 million to $380 million

Free cash flow generation is expected in the range of $110 million to $150 million

Capital expenditures are expected in the range of $110 million to $130 million

Roderick A. Larson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceaneering, stated, “We are encouraged by our first quarter 2024 results. Our adjusted EBITDA was higher than guided, on better-than-expected activity levels across our businesses. Compared to the same quarter last year, our consolidated first quarter 2024 operating income was 37% higher on a 12% increase in revenue, with higher revenue in all of our business segments and improved operating income in each segment except for our Offshore Projects Group (OPG). These results, when combined with our backlog and current levels of bidding activity, support our unchanged guidance for the year.”

First Quarter 2024 Segment Results v. First Quarter 2023 Segment Results

Subsea Robotics (SSR) first quarter 2024 operating income of $44.2 million was 31% higher than the first quarter of 2023. EBITDA margin improved to 31%, as compared to the 29% margin achieved in the first quarter of 2023.

Average ROV revenue per day on hire of $10,009 was 9% higher, utilization improved to 64%, and days on hire increased 2% to 14,536. ROV fleet use during the quarter was 66% in drill support and 34% in vessel-based activity, compared to 65% and 35%, respectively, in the first quarter of the prior year.

Manufactured Products operating income improved 17% on a 15% increase in revenue compared to the first quarter of 2023, while operating income margin remained flat at 10%. Backlog was $597 million on March 31, 2024, an increase of $151 million compared to backlog on March 31, 2023. The book-to-bill ratio was 1.30 for the 12-month period ending March 31, 2024, as compared to the book-to-bill ratio of 1.27 for the same period last year.

OPG operating income declined as expected due to drydock expenses incurred during the first quarter of 2024, on an increase in revenue compared to the first quarter of 2023. Operating income margin declined to 1% in the first quarter, from 5% in the first quarter of 2023.

Integrity Management and Digital Solutions (IMDS) operating income improved year over year on a 16% increase in revenue. Operating income margin of 5% was flat.

Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech) operating income increased by $4.3 million. Revenue increased 8% and operating income margin improved to 13% from 9% in the first quarter of 2023.

At the corporate level, Unallocated Expenses of $38 million were below guidance for the quarter but higher than the same period last year.

Second Quarter 2024 Guidance

For the second quarter of 2024, as compared to the first quarter 2024:

OPG activity levels and operating profitability are expected to be significantly higher;

SSR and Manufactured Products activity levels and operating profitability are expected to be higher;

IMDS and ADTech activity levels are expected to be flat and operating profitability is expected to be slightly lower; and

Unallocated Expenses are forecasted to be in the $40 million range, consistent with prior guidance.

On a consolidated basis, second quarter 2024 operating results are expected to improve, with EBITDA in the range of $80 million to $90 million on a mid-teens percentage increase in revenue.

Updated Full-Year 2024 Guidance

Full-year 2024 consolidated and segment guidance remains the same as provided in the fourth quarter 2023 earnings release, inclusive of the following clarification and addition:

SSR revenue increase is expected to be in the low- to mid-teens percentage range; and

Manufactured Products book-to-bill ratio is expected to be in the range of 1.1 to 1.3 for the full year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share; EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA (as well as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margins); and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impacts of certain identified items. Reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP measures are shown in the tables Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share (EPS), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins, Free Cash Flow, 2024 Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow Estimates, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins by Segment. These tables are included below under the caption Reconciliations of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Information.

Conference Call Details

Oceaneering has scheduled a conference call and webcast on Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time, to discuss its results for the first quarter of 2024, as well as more detailed guidance for the full year and second quarter of 2024. Interested parties may listen to the call through a webcast link posted in the Investor Relations section of Oceaneering’s website. A replay of the conference call will be made available on the website approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live call.

This release contains “forward-looking statements,” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements as to the expectations, beliefs, future expected business and financial performance and prospects of Oceaneering. More specifically, the forward-looking statements in this press release include the statements concerning Oceaneering’s: full-year 2024 guidance ranges for net income, consolidated EBITDA, free cash flow generation, capital expenditures, SSR revenue, and Manufactured Products book-to-bill ratio; second-quarter 2024 guidance for consolidated EBITDA, operating segment revenues, operating results, operating profitability, segment activity levels, and Unallocated Expenses; full-year 2024 sequential activity and operating performance across each operating segment, led by OPG, SSR, and Manufactured Products; expectation that 2024 will generate substantial free cash flow; expectations for improved financial performance and condition in 2024, including activity levels by segment; and the characterization, whether positive or otherwise, of market fundamentals, conditions, and dynamics, robotics markets, offshore energy activity levels (including by geographic location), pricing levels, day rates, ROV days on hire, average ROV revenue per day on hire, vessel utilization, growth, bidding activity, outlook, performance, opportunities, and future financials, including as increasing, favorable, positive, encouraging, improving, seasonal, strong, supportive, robust, meaningful, healthy, or significant (which is used herein to indicate a change of 20% or greater).

The forward-looking statements included in this release are based on Oceaneering’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks, assumptions, trends, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: factors affecting the level of activity in the oil and gas industry, including worldwide demand for and prices of oil and natural gas, oil and natural gas production growth, and the supply and demand of offshore drilling rigs; the indirect consequences of climate change and climate-related business trends; actions by members of OPEC and other oil exporting countries; decisions about offshore developments to be made by oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies; the use of subsea completions and our ability to capture associated market share; general economic and business conditions and industry trends; the strength of the industry segments in which we are involved; cancellations of contracts, change orders and other contractual modifications, force majeure declarations, and the exercise of contractual suspension rights and the resulting adjustments to our backlog; collections from our customers; our future financial performance, including as a result of the availability, terms, and deployment of capital; the consequences of significant changes in currency exchange rates; the volatility and uncertainties of credit markets; changes in data privacy and security laws, regulations, and standards; changes in tax laws, regulations, and interpretation by taxing authorities; changes in, or our ability to comply with, other laws and governmental regulations, including those relating to the environment; the continued availability of qualified personnel; our ability to obtain raw materials and parts on a timely basis and, in some cases, from limited sources; operating risks normally incident to offshore exploration, development, and production operations; hurricanes and other adverse weather and sea conditions; cost and time associated with drydocking of our vessels; the highly competitive nature of our businesses; adverse outcomes from legal or regulatory proceedings; the risks associated with integrating businesses we acquire; rapid technological changes; and social, political, military, and economic situations in foreign countries where we do business and the possibilities of civil disturbances, war, other armed conflicts, or terrorist attacks. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see Oceaneering’s latest annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Oceaneering undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Oceaneering is a global technology company delivering engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.

– Tables follow on next page –

OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 (in thousands) ASSETS Current assets (including cash and cash equivalents of $354,697 and $461,566) $ 1,237,492 $ 1,305,659 Net property and equipment 422,089 424,293 Other assets 569,296 509,054 Total Assets $ 2,228,877 $ 2,239,006 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities $ 703,378 $ 732,476 Long-term debt 478,173 477,058 Other long-term liabilities 418,183 395,389 Equity 629,143 634,083 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 2,228,877 $ 2,239,006 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2023 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 599,092 $ 536,987 $ 654,629 Cost of services and products 506,708 459,422 549,000 Gross margin 92,384 77,565 105,629 Selling, general and administrative expense 55,691 50,815 58,179 Income (loss) from operations 36,693 26,750 47,450 Interest income 3,040 4,466 3,081 Interest expense (9,204 ) (9,283 ) (7,921 ) Equity in income (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates 169 639 445 Other income (expense), net 1,480 78 3,564 Income (loss) before income taxes 32,178 22,650 46,619 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 17,043 18,590 2,090 Net Income (Loss) $ 15,135 $ 4,060 $ 44,529 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 102,250 102,029 102,366 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.15 $ 0.04 $ 0.43 The above Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations should be read in conjunction with the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

SEGMENT INFORMATION For the Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2023 ($ in thousands) Subsea Robotics Revenue $ 186,932 $ 169,161 $ 199,505 Gross margin $ 56,776 $ 44,631 $ 64,085 Operating income (loss) $ 44,237 $ 33,654 $ 50,594 Operating income (loss) % 24 % 20 % 25 % ROV days available 22,750 22,500 23,000 ROV days utilized 14,536 14,228 15,682 ROV utilization 64 % 63 % 68 % Manufactured Products Revenue $ 129,453 $ 112,939 $ 132,994 Gross margin $ 22,461 $ 19,754 $ 13,923 Operating income (loss) $ 13,190 $ 11,280 $ 5,435 Operating income (loss) % 10 % 10 % 4 % Backlog at end of period $ 597,000 $ 446,000 $ 622,000 Offshore Projects Group Revenue $ 115,054 $ 104,307 $ 161,239 Gross margin $ 8,968 $ 13,024 $ 26,269 Operating income (loss) $ 844 $ 5,514 $ 15,155 Operating income (loss) % 1 % 5 % 9 % Integrity Management & Digital Solutions Revenue $ 69,690 $ 60,083 $ 65,977 Gross margin $ 9,896 $ 8,849 $ 9,914 Operating income (loss) $ 3,615 $ 3,082 $ 3,205 Operating income (loss) % 5 % 5 % 5 % Aerospace and Defense Technologies Revenue $ 97,963 $ 90,497 $ 94,914 Gross margin $ 18,803 $ 15,100 $ 17,350 Operating income (loss) $ 12,808 $ 8,496 $ 11,010 Operating income (loss) % 13 % 9 % 12 % Unallocated Expenses Gross margin $ (24,520 ) $ (23,793 ) $ (25,912 ) Operating income (loss) $ (38,001 ) $ (35,276 ) $ (37,949 ) Total Revenue $ 599,092 $ 536,987 $ 654,629 Gross margin $ 92,384 $ 77,565 $ 105,629 Operating income (loss) $ 36,693 $ 26,750 $ 47,450 Operating income (loss) % 6 % 5 % 7 % The above Segment Information does not include adjustments for non-recurring transactions. See the tables below under the caption “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Information” for financial measures that our management considers in evaluating our ongoing operations.

SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION For the Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2023 (in thousands) Capital Expenditures, including Acquisitions $ 25,518 $ 18,308 $ 34,045 Depreciation and Amortization: Energy Services and Products Subsea Robotics $ 12,810 $ 14,940 $ 13,264 Manufactured Products 3,175 3,044 3,096 Offshore Projects Group 6,435 7,128 6,921 Integrity Management & Digital Solutions 1,259 858 902 Total Energy Services and Products 23,679 25,970 24,183 Aerospace and Defense Technologies 603 653 619 Unallocated Expenses 2,776 1,198 695 Total Depreciation and Amortization $ 27,058 $ 27,821 $ 25,497

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

In addition to financial results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this Press Release also includes non-GAAP financial measures (as defined under certain rules and regulations promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission). We have included Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share, each of which excludes the effects of certain specified items, as set forth in the tables that follow. As a result, these amounts are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these are useful measures for investors to review because they provide consistent measures of the underlying results of our ongoing business. Furthermore, our management uses these measures as measures of the performance of our operations. We have also included disclosures of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA), EBITDA Margins, 2023 Adjusted EBITDA Estimates, and Free Cash Flow, as well as the following by segment: EBITDA, EBITDA Margins, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins. We define EBITDA Margin as EBITDA divided by revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins and related information by segment exclude the effects of certain specified items, as set forth in the tables that follow. EBITDA and EBITDA Margins, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins, and related information by segment are each non-GAAP financial measures. We define Free Cash Flow as cash flow provided by operating activities less organic capital expenditures (i.e., purchases of property and equipment other than those in business acquisitions). We have included these disclosures in this press release because EBITDA, EBITDA Margins and Free Cash Flow are widely used by investors for valuation purposes and for comparing our financial performance with the performance of other companies in our industry, and the adjusted amounts thereof provide more consistent measures than the unadjusted amounts. Furthermore, our management uses these measures for purposes of evaluating our financial performance. Our presentation of EBITDA, EBITDA Margins and Free Cash Flow (and the Adjusted amounts thereof) may not be comparable to similarly titled measures other companies report. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to and not as substitutes for our reported operating results, cash flows or any other measure prepared and reported in accordance with GAAP. The tables that follow provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share (EPS) For the Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2023 Net Income



(Loss) Diluted EPS Net Income



(Loss) Diluted EPS Net Income



(Loss) Diluted EPS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income (loss) and diluted EPS as reported in accordance with GAAP $ 15,135 $ 0.15 $ 4,060 $ 0.04 $ 44,529 $ 0.43 Pre-tax adjustments for the effects of: Foreign currency (gains) losses (2,197 ) (267 ) (2,275 ) Total pre-tax adjustments (2,197 ) (267 ) (2,275 ) Tax effect on pre-tax adjustments at the applicable jurisdictional statutory rate in effect for respective periods 790 84 851 Discrete tax items: Share-based compensation (1,926 ) (1,367 ) (58 ) Uncertain tax positions (149 ) 89 (2,036 ) Valuation allowances 4,571 3,576 (20,350 ) Other (2,336 ) (793 ) (1,230 ) Total discrete tax adjustments 160 1,505 (23,674 ) Total of adjustments (1,247 ) 1,322 (25,098 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 13,888 $ 0.14 $ 5,382 $ 0.05 $ 19,431 $ 0.19 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding utilized for Adjusted Net Income (Loss) 102,250 102,029 102,366

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins For the Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2023 ($ in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 15,135 $ 4,060 $ 44,529 Depreciation and amortization 27,058 27,821 25,497 Subtotal 42,193 31,881 70,026 Interest expense, net of interest income 6,164 4,817 4,840 Amortization included in interest expense (1,479 ) 26 460 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 17,043 18,590 2,090 EBITDA 63,921 55,314 77,416 Adjustments for the effects of: Foreign currency (gains) losses (2,197 ) (267 ) (2,275 ) Total of adjustments (2,197 ) (267 ) (2,275 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 61,724 $ 55,047 $ 75,141 Revenue $ 599,092 $ 536,987 $ 654,629 EBITDA margin % 11 % 10 % 12 % Adjusted EBITDA margin % 10 % 10 % 11 %

Free Cash Flow For the Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2023 (in thousands) Net Income (loss) $ 15,135 $ 4,060 $ 44,529 Non-cash adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 27,058 27,821 25,497 Other non-cash 2,682 (188 ) (22,486 ) Other increases (decreases) in cash from operating activities (114,592 ) (74,612 ) 105,275 Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities (69,717 ) (42,919 ) 152,815 Purchases of property and equipment (25,518 ) (18,308 ) (34,045 ) Free Cash Flow $ (95,235 ) $ (61,227 ) $ 118,770 2024 EBITDA Estimates For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Low High (in thousands) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 50,000 $ 56,000 Depreciation and amortization 24,000 27,000 Subtotal 74,000 83,000 Interest expense, net of interest income 6,000 7,000 EBITDA $ 80,000 $ 90,000 For the Year Ended December 31, 2024 Low High (in thousands) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 206,000 $ 242,000 Depreciation and amortization 100,000 110,000 Subtotal 306,000 352,000 Interest expense, net of interest income 24,000 28,000 EBITDA $ 330,000 $ 380,000 2024 Free Cash Flow Estimate For the Year Ended December 31, 2024 Low High (in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 125,000 $ 155,000 Depreciation and amortization 100,000 110,000 Other increases (decreases) in cash from operating activities (5,000 ) 15,000 Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities 220,000 280,000 Purchases of property and equipment (110,000 ) (130,000 ) Free Cash Flow $ 110,000 $ 150,000

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins by Segment For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 SSR MP OPG IMDS ADTech Unallocated



Expenses



and other Total ($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP $ 44,237 $ 13,190 $ 844 $ 3,615 $ 12,808 $ (38,001 ) $ 36,693 Adjustments for the effects of: Depreciation and amortization 12,810 3,175 6,435 1,259 603 2,776 27,058 Other pre-tax — — — — — 170 170 EBITDA 57,047 16,365 7,279 4,874 13,411 (35,055 ) 63,921 Adjustments for the effects of: Foreign currency (gains) losses — — — — — (2,197 ) (2,197 ) Total of adjustments — — — — — (2,197 ) (2,197 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,047 $ 16,365 $ 7,279 $ 4,874 $ 13,411 $ (37,252 ) $ 61,724 Revenue $ 186,932 $ 129,453 $ 115,054 $ 69,690 $ 97,963 $ 599,092 Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP 24 % 10 % 1 % 5 % 13 % 6 % EBITDA Margin 31 % 13 % 6 % 7 % 14 % 11 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 31 % 13 % 6 % 7 % 14 % 10 % For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 SSR MP OPG IMDS ADTech Unallocated Expenses and other Total ($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP $ 33,654 $ 11,280 $ 5,514 $ 3,082 $ 8,496 $ (35,276 ) $ 26,750 Adjustments for the effects of: Depreciation and amortization 14,940 3,044 7,128 858 653 1,198 27,821 Other pre-tax — — — — — 743 743 EBITDA 48,594 14,324 12,642 3,940 9,149 (33,335 ) 55,314 Adjustments for the effects of: Foreign currency (gains) losses — — — — — (267 ) (267 ) Total of adjustments — — — — — (267 ) (267 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 48,594 $ 14,324 $ 12,642 $ 3,940 $ 9,149 $ (33,602 ) $ 55,047 Revenue $ 169,161 $ 112,939 $ 104,307 $ 60,083 $ 90,497 $ 536,987 Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP 20 % 10 % 5 % 5 % 9 % 5 % EBITDA Margin 29 % 13 % 12 % 7 % 10 % 10 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 29 % 13 % 12 % 7 % 10 % 10 %

Contacts

investorrelations@oceaneering.com

Hilary Frisbie



Senior Director, Investor Relations



Oceaneering International, Inc.



713-329-4755

Mark Peterson



Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations



Oceaneering International, Inc.



713-329-4507

Read full story here