Oceaneering Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oceaneering International, Inc. (“Oceaneering”) (NYSE:OII) announces that it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The earnings release will be available on Oceaneering’s website at www.oceaneering.com.

Oceaneering also has scheduled a conference call and webcast related to its third quarter results for Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Interested parties may listen to the call through a webcast link posted in the Investor Relations section of Oceaneering’s website. A replay of the conference call will be made available on the website approximately two hours after the live call concludes.

Oceaneering is a global technology company delivering engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.

Contacts

Mark Peterson

Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Oceaneering International, Inc.

713-329-4507

investorrelations@oceaneering.com

