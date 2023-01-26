Oceaneering Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oceaneering International, Inc. (“Oceaneering”) (NYSE:OII) announces that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 on Thursday, February 23, 2023, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The earnings release will be available on Oceaneering’s website at oceaneering.com.

Oceaneering also has scheduled a conference call and webcast related to its fourth quarter results for Friday, February 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Interested parties may listen to the call through a webcast link posted in the Investor Relations section of Oceaneering’s website. A replay of the conference call will be made available on the website approximately two hours after the live call concludes.

Oceaneering is a global technology company delivering engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit oceaneering.com.

