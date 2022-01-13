Home Business Wire OceanBase Records Over 100% Increase in Number of Customers
BEIJING–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#database–OceanBase，an enterprise-level distributed relational database provider, announced during this year’s Distributed Database Developer Conference that its database products have been adopted by over 400 customers, which equals to a year-on-year increase of over 100% from 2020 to 2021.


OceanBase, an Ant Group company, has seen its business expanding rapidly during the past year. So far, a quarter of the top 200 financial institutions in China have chosen OceanBase as a preferred technology provider to upgrade their core IT systems. OceanBase is also serving customers from non-financial service industries such as energy, telecommunication, and transportation. Customers from these sectors contribute to about 35 percent of OceanBase’s total revenue.

Meanwhile, OceanBase is exploring the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) market, which now accounts for near 70 percent of its customer base. Regional banks, insurers, security brokers, and wealth management companies have also been partnering with OceanBase and see it as one of the leading database technology providers.

“With its ‘product-driven growth’ business model, OceanBase aims to make database system management and operation easier and more seamless, ” said Yang Bing, CEO of OceanBase. “We look forward to working with partners, customers, developers, and other industry participants to accelerate the development of database technology with continuous technology and product innovations.”

“The distributed database is able to handle computing tasks across different nodes, bringing great advantages to dealing with large throughput and group computing,” said Michael “Monty” Widenius, founder at MariaDB Foundation and the main author of the original version of the open-source MySQL in the conference. As for open-sourced database products like MariaDB and OceanBase, he commented, “Products and communities will maintain their vitality when they attract tens of millions of users while building healthy businesses.”

The rapid development of the internet industry is accelerating the technology innovations of distributed databases that naturally have the ability to expand on a large scale. According to a recent report released by market intelligence provider Gartner, with advanced features including high availability, high scalability, multimodal implementation, supports of hybrid workloads and high compatibility, native distributed databases such as OceanBase are leading the trend of development in database technology, and the CAGR of the global market reaches 16.9 percent.

This year’s Distributed Database Developer Conference was co-hosted by CSDN, Mulan Open-source Community, Open Source China, and OceanBase on January 6. Other speakers participating in the conference included Bruce Momjian, co-founder and core team member of the PostgreSQL Global Development Group, Li Haixiang, the chief architect of Tencent’s distributed database TDSQL, and Liu Song, VP of PingCAP.

About OceanBase

Launched in 2010, OceanBase is an enterprise-level distributed relational database developed by Ant Group. OceanBase’s benefits over alternative solutions include strong data consistency, high availability, high performance, low cost, online scalability, and high compatibility with SQL standards and other mainstream relational databases. Its performance has been proven in many Alipay large-scale business scenarios, as well as at the annual 11.11 Global Shopping Festival. In May 2020, OceanBase set the world record for online transaction processing performance, with 707 million transactions per minute in a TPC-C benchmark test. OceanBase was officially registered as a separate company in June 2020.

