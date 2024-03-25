Object First Selected for 2024 CRN® Partner Program Guide

Object First’s rapidly growing channel partner program is recognized for helping enterprises ransomware-proof their data with the best backup storage for Veeam

BEVERLY, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Object First, the developer of Ootbi (Out-of-the-Box-Immutability), the ransomware-proof backup storage appliance purpose-built for Veeam®, has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2024 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides essential information to solution providers exploring technology vendor partner programs that offer high value and align with their business needs and goals.





As a 100% channel company, Object First is dedicated to building and enhancing its strategic partner network. The company successfully onboarded over 100 partners within nine months in 2023, delivering valuable educational resources, effective sales and marketing tools, and outstanding customer support to boost its partners’ long-term growth. Throughout 2024, Object First plans to expand its channel team and introduce new tools and sales and marketing assets to the partner program to help propel the company to its next growth phase.

This recognition from CRN comes on the heels of Object First’s Vice President of Channel Sales, Vitaly Sukhovsky, being named a 2024 CRN® Channel Chief for his work in driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for the company.

“Amidst rising ransomware threats, companies are looking for secure, simple, and powerful backup storage that is easy to deploy and manage without the need for security expertise. Our immutable backup storage solution, Ootbi, provides Veeam customers with all that and more, making it the last line of defense that Veeam admins rely on,” said Sukhovsky. “We’re honored to have CRN recognize our commitment to building mutually successful channel relationships and are committed to growing a partner community that is dedicated to ransomware-proofing organizations worldwide.”

For the 2024 Partner Program Guide, CRN evaluated vendors based on program requirements and offerings, such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

“Recognition on this list reflects the value of spotlighted vendor partner programs and their commitment to evolving with solution providers and supporting IT channel success,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “This recognition empowers solution providers to discover vendors that keep pace with their business’s and clients’ evolving requirements. With CRN’s 2024 Partner Program Guide, solution providers can access deep insights into the unique strengths of each partner program and the vendors who demonstrate dedication to their partner community.”

About Object First



Ransomware-proof and immutable out-of-the-box, Ootbi by Object First delivers secure, simple, and powerful backup storage for Veeam® customers. The appliance can be racked, stacked, and powered in 15-minutes. Ootbi is built on immutable object storage technology designed and optimized for unbeatable backup and recovery performance. Eliminate the need to sacrifice performance and simplicity to meet budget constraints with Ootbi by Object First.

About The Channel Company



The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by over 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

