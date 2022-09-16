Oasis Pro Markets Partners with Solidus Labs to Provide Institutional-grade Crypto Risk Monitoring and Compliance

This strategic partnership will bolster Oasis’ ability to monitor for trade manipulation and ensure regulatory compliance, using Solidus HALO, a comprehensive crypto-native market integrity hub

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#crypto—Oasis Pro Markets, the first US-regulated alternative trading system (“ATS”) designed to trade digital assets for digital cash, today announced it has selected crypto-native risk monitoring and market integrity leader, Solidus Labs, as a strategic compliance partner. The partnership will enable Oasis to continue its dramatic growth following an oversubscribed $27 million funding round earlier this year, while also continuously ensuring the highest standards of institutional-grade compliance and risk monitoring available in the digital asset markets.

“Oasis Pro Markets is committed to providing its users with a secure and reliable trading platform at fintech’s frontier as we venture to connect TradFi and DeFi. Solidus Labs’ crypto-native approach and cutting edge solutions for crypto and DeFi market integrity make them the best choice to enhance the quality of our products and safeguard our users’ trading activity,” said Pat LaVecchia, CEO of Oasis Pro Markets. “In addition to supporting our ability to maintain high risk monitoring and compliance standards in the short run, Solidus’ focus on advancing the crypto and DeFi ecosystem means the partnership will also allow us to respond to evolving regulation and volatile market conditions as the industry continues to mature and attract institutional investors.”

Solidus’ crypto-native, automated and comprehensive unified market integrity software suite, HALO, is currently used to monitor more than 1 trillion events per day across more than 150 markets, protecting more than 25 million retail and institutional entities. It will enable Oasis Pro Markets to access multiple risk and compliance programs in one platform, utilizing behavioral-based detection models powered by machine-learning to address a range of crypto-specific threats and alerts. Advanced investigative tools, case management capabilities, 24/7 real-time monitoring and more than 200 integration points supported by HALO will provide Oasis Pro Markets with insight into market integrity and allow it to identify potential risks across on-chain and off-chain data.

“Oasis Pro Markets is at the forefront of bridging crypto and DeFi infrastructure with traditional finance. Pat and his team’s vast experience in traditional finance, combined with their MakerDAO and DeFi know-how, is exactly what the industry needs to build sound infrastructure, provide safe and regulated access to digital assets, and drive institutional and mainstream adoption,” said Asaf Meir, Solidus’ Founder and Chief Executive. “We’re delighted to be able to support Oasis’s important work, as well as strategically partner on important initiatives like the Crypto Market Integrity Coalition and beyond.”

Oasis Pro Markets announced in May an oversubscribed $27 million A funding round. Investors included Blizzard the Avalanche Fund, Inveniam, Redwood Trust, TrustLabs, Mirae Asset Venture Investment, Gate Ventures, LedgerPrime, and leading investors in the finance and blockchain space. The firm is a member of the Solidus-initiated Crypto Market Integrity Coalition which comprises 37 leading crypto firms including Coinbase, Robinhood, Gemini and other leading platforms which pledged to ensure digital asset market integrity and work together and alongside regulators to raise standards in the industry.

Oasis Pro, Inc. and Oasis Pro Markets

Founded by seasoned Wall Street and blockchain veterans, Oasis Pro, Inc. is a leading fintech and blockchain company with a mission to bridge the world of traditional finance, blockchain and decentralized finance, “DeFi.” Oasis Pro’s subsidiary, Oasis Pro Markets, is a FINRA member firm that operates a multi-asset ATS (“OATSPRO”) to allow primary issuance and trading of public and private multi-asset digital securities as well as a full-service investment bank.

OATSPRO enables issuers and subscribers to conveniently and securely buy, sell, and offer a range of alternative assets in the secondary market. Subscribers may also make payment for digital securities via fiat and digital currencies including stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies (CBDC) through their custodians. Backed by a team with deep fintech industry and regulation experience, Oasis Pro is the next evolution of alternative asset investing. For more information, visit www.oasispromarkets.com. Securities are offered through Oasis Pro Markets, Member FINRA/SIPC.

Solidus Labs

Solidus Labs is the category-definer for crypto-native triple T (3T) market integrity solutions – trade surveillance, transaction monitoring, and threat intelligence. Our mission is to enable safe crypto trading throughout the investment journey across all centralized and DeFi markets. As the founder of industry leading initiatives like the Crypto Market Integrity Coalition and DACOM Summit, and in everything we do, Solidus is deeply committed to ushering in the financial markets of tomorrow. Crypto exchanges, financial institutions and regulators globally rely on Solidus HALO – our real time, comprehensive, testable, and future-proof platform. Safeguarding their business from known forms of market abuse and a plethora of emerging crypto-specific risks, we enable our clients to grow faster – and safer. To learn more, please visit: https://soliduslabs.com/

