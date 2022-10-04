Oak View Group to Implement ParkHub’s Parking Management Technology Across Multiple Properties

New Partnership Will Optimize Operations, Facilitate Payments, and Gain Customer Insights

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BI–Oak View Group, the global venue development, advisory, and investment company for the sports and live entertainment industry, will immediately begin implementing a new preferred parking management technology to optimize parking operations, facilitate payments and deliver real-time business insights at numerous venues through a new partnership with ParkHub, a leading provider of parking software and payments solutions.

ParkHub will deliver to OVG-managed assets cloud-based, real-time reporting that enables the company and its properties to ascertain insights and trends, such as arrival patterns and spending behaviors, while remaining flexible on ticketing authentication providers like AXS, Ticketmaster, Tickets.com, and others.

ParkHub, founded in 2010 by George Baker, provides its expertise in multiple vertical markets, including sports, music and entertainment, higher education, parks and recreation, and other destinations. Through reliable technology, advanced reporting and analytics, and integrations with numerous parking and ticketing solutions, ParkHub helps clients increase revenue, improve operational efficiency, and deliver exceptional guest experiences.

“With a heavy focus on customer experience at all of our properties, which begins with the arrival at a venue and parking – and oftentimes with the initial purchase of parking in tandem with ticketing, I am very excited for our new partnership with ParkHub to further ensure a great guest experience, maximize revenues, and use the data analytics to truly optimize our operations,” said Joe Leung, Vice President OVG360 Parking & Mobility division.

“We’re excited to partner with a truly elite organization like Oak View Group, one that values the fan experience above all else,” said ParkHub Chief Revenue Officer Chris Elliston. “Oak View Group is known as a disruptor in the sports & entertainment industry, and our integrated platform of parking management, payments and business intelligence will further contribute to OVG’s industry leadership in venue management.”

Oak View Group, founded in 2015, is a Los Angeles-based global advisory, development, and investment company focused on the sports and live entertainment industries. Founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff, Oak View Group pursues a diversified business model. The company owns and operates multiple venues, including the homes of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken and New York Islanders, as well as Moody Center on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin. Oak View Group also partners with hundreds of venues across North America to optimize hospitality services. A select group of 44 arenas and stadiums, the Arena Alliance, benefits from the company’s resources, including booking tours from some of the largest-grossing acts worldwide. Many Alliance members currently utilize ParkHub’s suite of parking optimization software, payments, and business intelligence.

OVG’s Leung and ParkHub’s Senior Vice President, Business Development Charley DeBow, will participate on a panel on parking’s impact on the guest experience at sports & entertainment venues as part of the VenuesNow Conference in Austin, Texas, on October 6. Details are HERE.

For more information, visit the organizations’ respective websites at https://parkhub.com/ and https://www.oakviewgroup.com/.

About Oak View Group (OVG):

Oak View Group (OVG) is a global sports and entertainment company founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015. OVG is focused on being a positive disruption to business as usual in the sports, live entertainment, and hospitality industries and currently has eight divisions across five global offices (Los Angeles, New York, London, Philadelphia, and Toronto). OVG oversees the operations of Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center, UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY, and Moody Center in Austin, TX as well as arena development projects for Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, CA; Co-op Live in Manchester, UK; and projects for Arena São Paulo in São Paulo, BZ; Baltimore Arena in Baltimore, MD; FirstOntario Centre Arena in Hamilton, ON; a New Arena and entertainment district in Las Vegas, NV; and a New Arena in Cardiff, Wales. More information at OakViewGroup.com, and follow OVG on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About ParkHub:

ParkHub is optimizing the world’s journeys by providing cutting-edge enterprise technology to support the parking industry. The company’s products offer contactless payment options, real-time operational data, robust performance analytics, and leading integrations with ticketing and parking reservation providers. For more information, visit parkhub.com.

