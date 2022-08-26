O-RAN ALLIANCE Announces Speakers at the Open RAN Summit at Fyuz and Changes in its Leadership

Upcoming Open RAN Summit @ Fyuz features O-RAN leadership

Upcoming Open RAN Summit @ Fyuz features O-RAN leadership

The Open RAN Summit @ Fyuz, powered by the O-RAN ALLIANCE and Telecom Infra Project, will take place in Madrid on October 25-26, 2022, where leaders of open, disaggregated and intelligent network solutions and the broader telecoms industry will gather to share experiences and discuss paths to success. Registration has been open at www.fyuz.events with early bird discounts available until August 30, 2022.

Speakers featuring O-RAN leadership include:

Alex Jinsung Choi, Chief Operating Officer of the O-RAN ALLIANCE and SVP of Strategy and Technology Innovation, Deutsche Telekom

Chih-Lin I, Co-chair of O-RAN Technical Steering Committee and Chief Scientist, China Mobile

Claire Chauvin, Strategy Architecture and Standardization Director, Orange

Sadayuki Abeta, VP and General Manager of Radio Access Network Development Department, NTT DOCOMO

See up-to-date information and speaker lineup at the event website www.fyuz.events.

Andre Fuetsch retires from AT&T and his chairmanship of the O-RAN Board

Andre Fuetsch, chairman of the O-RAN Board and Network Chief Technology Officer of AT&T, has announced his retirement from AT&T effective August 30, 2022, and will also step down from his Chairman position at the O-RAN ALLIANCE on the same date. AT&T will remain on the O-RAN Board as a founding member.

“Under Andre’s leadership, O-RAN has grown to a well-respected body changing the paradigm of Radio Access Networks towards openness, intelligence and innovation,” said Alex Jinsung Choi, Chief Operating Officer and interim Chairman of the O-RAN ALLIANCE and SVP of Strategy and Technology Innovation at Deutsche Telekom. “Many thanks to Andre for his chairmanship in the past four years and lots of success in his next career and personal life.”

O-RAN ALLIANCE Work Groups and Focus Groups to rejoin in-person

O-RAN ALLIANCE plans to resume regular face-to-face meetings of its Work Groups and Focus Groups, with the next one to take place in October 2022 in Madrid. Companies and institutions with O-RAN membership will meet in-person to intensify the progress of O-RAN specification effort. The meeting is being prepared with full respect of current health and travel regulations and will allow remote participation of delegates unable to travel.

About O-RAN ALLIANCE

The O-RAN ALLIANCE is a world-wide community of more than 320 mobile operators, vendors, and research & academic institutions operating in the Radio Access Network (RAN) industry. As the RAN is an essential part of any mobile network, the O-RAN ALLIANCE’s mission is to re-shape the industry towards more intelligent, open, virtualized and fully interoperable mobile networks. The new O-RAN specifications enable a more competitive and vibrant RAN supplier ecosystem with faster innovation to improve user experience. O-RAN based mobile networks at the same time improve the efficiency of RAN deployments as well as operations by the mobile operators. To achieve this, the O-RAN ALLIANCE publishes new RAN specifications, releases open software for the RAN, and supports its members in integration and testing of their implementations.

For more information, please visit www.o-ran.org.

