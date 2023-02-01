Nym Named to New York Digital Health 100 for Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nym, the leader in translating clinical language into actionable information, today announced that, for the second year in a row, it has been named to Digital Health New York’s (DHNY) Digital Health 100, which recognizes the most innovative and exciting health startups in New York.

“We’re thrilled to be included in the Digital Health 100 for the second consecutive year and proud to be part of the incredible community that DHNY has cultivated here in New York City,” said Amihai Neiderman, Nym’s CEO and Co-Founder. “At Nym, we’re on a mission to simplify healthcare by automating the accurate interpretation of clinical language. The incredible access to talent and resources in New York has been integral in driving that mission forward.”

Published annually by DHNY as part of the New York Healthcare Innovation Report, the New York Digital Health 100 list is based on a comprehensive analysis that takes an in-depth look at the data, trends, and people propelling New York forward as the capital of healthcare innovation. DHNY recognized Nym for the innovative work it is doing to reduce the costly administrative burdens associated with medical billing by fully automating the medical coding process.

Today, Nym’s engine is bringing greater accuracy and efficiency in medical billing to over 150 emergency department, radiology, and urgent care facilities across the US. Powered by Clinical Language Understanding (CLU) technology, Nym’s engine deciphers clinical language in patient charts and assigns medical charge codes in a matter of seconds. Patient charts coded by Nym are sent directly to bill with over 96% code-over-code accuracy and zero human intervention.

“In 2023, the New York Digital Health 100 includes an incredibly diverse, innovative and forward-thinking set of companies and leaders that are making an impact on the future of healthcare,” said Bunny Ellerin, Co-Founder and CEO, DHNY. “On behalf of the entire New York healthcare ecosystem, we are delighted to spotlight these organizations, support their growth and applaud them for their meaningful contributions to improving healthcare.”

Digital Health New York (DHNY) is the premier network of CEOs, entrepreneurs, investors, payers and providers driving New York’s healthcare ecosystem. DHNY works to increase the visibility of New York as a leader in healthcare innovation, showcases the organizations and leaders curating the future of healthcare, and brings people together to share ideas, spark new directions and create success. For more information, visit www.dhny.co.

Nym is the leader in transforming clinical language into actionable information, which can remove inefficiencies that add billions to the cost of care. By combining industry-leading technology with clinical expertise and a deep understanding of medical language, Nym is able to accurately decode medical charts in a way that is fast, explainable, and compliant. The Company’s innovative solution for revenue cycle management (RCM) takes provider notes within patient charts and translates them into accurate diagnostic and billing charge codes, all within a matter of seconds and with zero human intervention. Along with over 96% accuracy, Nym’s RCM solution delivers audit-ready, traceable documentation for every code it generates, ensuring total visibility into why each code was assigned. The Nym solution can be quickly deployed and scaled based on volume and workflow needs, easing administrative burdens and allowing clinical teams to spend more time focused on patient care.

Based in New York City with R&D capabilities in Tel Aviv, Nym is building an interdisciplinary team of specialists including technologists, physicians, mathematicians, computational linguists, engineers, medical coders and more. Investors in Nym include Addition, GV, Bessemer Venture Partners, Dynamic Loop Capital, Tiger Global, Zach Weinberg and Nat Turner. To learn more about Nym, visit nym.health.

