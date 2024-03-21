Nym Named Among Top 25 Companies in Healthcare Software for 2024 by The Healthcare Technology Report

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nym, the leader in autonomous medical coding, today announced that it has been named among the Top 25 Healthcare Software Companies of 2024 by The Healthcare Technology Report. Among the esteemed companies selected, Nym earned recognition for its multi-specialty solution and the technology’s proven ability to reduce costly administrative burdens associated with medical coding, improve coding accuracy, and speed up payment cycles for health systems and provider groups.





A leader in healthcare sector news, The Healthcare Technology Report delivers insights to over 60,000 executives and aspiring professionals in the industry. For this year’s Top 25 Healthcare Software Companies of 2024 award, the publication selected organizations that are filling gaps in healthcare systems with cutting-edge technologies based on direct feedback from industry professionals, as well as research on each company’s ratings, clients, capital backing, employee growth, and executive reviews, among other factors.

“This award recognizes leaders in the software space who are driving meaningful change via innovation and bolstering the efforts of healthcare organizations across the industry,” said Or Peles, Nym’s CEO. “It’s an honor to be included and recognized for expanding the capabilities of autonomous coding to support new care areas, which is a testament to our remarkable team’s creativity, dedication, and hard work.”

Powered by innovative Clinical Language Understanding (CLU) technology, Nym’s medical coding engine is bringing greater accuracy and efficiency to revenue cycle management for over 250 healthcare facilities across the U.S. The Nym engine deciphers physician notes in patient charts and assigns medical billing codes, currently supporting six specialties and service lines including emergency medicine, radiology, outpatient surgery, outpatient visits, inpatient professional services, and urgent care. With zero human intervention, Nym’s engine codes patient charts in a matter of seconds with over 95 percent accuracy, enabling healthcare providers to optimize resource allocation and reduce coding costs, the risk of denials, and missed revenue.

Additional information about The Healthcare Technology Report’s Top 25 Healthcare Software Companies of 2024, including the full list of winners, can be found here.

About Nym



Nym is the leader in transforming clinical language into actionable information, which can remove inefficiencies that add billions to the cost of care. By combining industry-leading technology with clinical expertise and a deep understanding of medical language, Nym is able to accurately decode medical charts in a way that is fast, explainable, and compliant. The Company’s innovative solution for revenue cycle management (RCM) takes provider notes within patient charts and translates them into accurate diagnostic and billing charge codes, all within a matter of seconds and with zero human intervention. Along with over 95% accuracy, Nym’s RCM solution delivers audit-ready, traceable documentation for every code it generates, ensuring total visibility into why each code was assigned. The Nym solution can be quickly deployed and scaled based on volume and workflow needs, easing administrative burdens and allowing clinical teams to spend more time focused on patient care.

Based in New York City with R&D capabilities in Tel Aviv, Nym is building an interdisciplinary team of specialists including technologists, physicians, mathematicians, computational linguists, engineers, medical coders and more. Investors in Nym include Addition, GV, Bessemer Venture Partners, Dynamic Loop Capital, Tiger Global, Zach Weinberg and Nat Turner. To learn more about Nym, visit nym.health.

Contacts

Media



Nicole Pariser



Nym Health



nicole@nymhealth.com