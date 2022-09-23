NYC DCAS and Together for Safer Roads Honor New York City’s Mayor Eric Adams and Madison Fleet Superintendent Mahanth Joishy At Annual Global Vision Zero Awards

Mayor Adams Receives Global Vision Zero Award and Joishy is Honored with the Lenin Fierro Vision Zero Fleet Advocacy Award

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The global NGO Together for Safer Roads (TSR) announced the recipients of the Annual Global Vision Zero Awards on September 21st in New York City. New York City Mayor Eric Adams received the Global Vision Zero Leadership Award and City of Madison Fleet Superintendent Mahanth Joishy was honored with the Lenin Fierro Vision Zero Fleet Advocacy Award.

The Global Vision Zero Leadership Award is presented to an individual who has demonstrated a leadership role in the global vision zero movement by making commitments to help eliminate serious traffic related injuries and deaths. Mayor Adams was honored for his $900 million commitment to road safety with plans rolling out over the next five years. The initiative will advance the ‘NYC Streets Plan’ goals as well as expand street safety and public transportation infrastructure. He is also focused on building protected bike lanes and other infrastructure upgrades that will help protect pedestrians, cyclists and drivers alike.

Joishy accepted the Lenin Fierro Vision Zero Fleet Advocacy Award on behalf of the City of Madison for its impactful efforts towards reducing fleet and traffic collisions in the community. The city has set a goal of zero fatalities by 2030. The Lenin Fierro Vision Zero Fleet Advocacy Award is presented to an individual who has the leadership, positivity, commitment, approachability and personal dedication to transforming organizations towards the goals of Vision Zero.

“Receiving the Lenin Fierro Vision Zero Fleet Advocacy Award is one of the greatest honors of my life,” said Joishy. “To-date, I have had the privilege of working on two Vision Zero plans, each from their inception: one for the City of New York and another for the City of Madison. It is an honor for my name to even be mentioned in the same sentence as Lenin Fierro. Thank you to Together for Safer Roads for recognizing the impact of these pivotal initiatives and inviting me to be a part of such an important event.”

The awards were given out at the Together for Safer Roads annual meeting, co-hosted by Together for Safer Roads and DCAS on September 22nd. The forum includes discussions regarding Vision Zero best practices, near-miss, fleet safety, distracted driving, new cargo bikes and sustainable freight options, and more.

Together for Safer Roads is focused on Vision Zero and eliminating the 1.5 million traffic deaths annually around the world. To sign up for the Together for Safer Roads newsletter and to stay up-to-date on fleet and road safety initiatives, visit: https://www.togetherforsaferroads.org/together-for-safer-roads-newsletter-sign-up/

About Together for Safer Roads

Together for Safer Roads is a global NGO dedicated to equity and road safety, leveraging private-sector technology, data and expertise to prevent traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities around the world. TSR works with government, businesses and community stakeholders on local projects, fleet safety management and technology initiatives. TSR was started in conjunction with the UN’s Decade of Action for Road Safety and has partners around the world. Partners include AB InBev, Anheuser-Busch, Autoliv, Geotab, Marsh, PepsiCo, Republic Services, Samsara, UPS, and many others.

About DCAS

The Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) provides effective shared services to support the operations of New York City government. Its commitment to equity, effectiveness, and sustainability guides its work with city agencies on recruiting, hiring, and training employees; providing facilities management for 56 public buildings; acquiring, selling, and leasing city property; purchasing more than $1 billion in supplies and equipment each year; and implementing conservation and safety programs throughout the city’s facilities and vehicle fleet. More information about DCAS can be found at nyc.gov/dcas or by following us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and listening to the Inside Citywide podcast.

New York City operates over 30,000 owned and leased vehicles, the largest municipal fleet in the United States. The City of New York maintains fleet units at 37 main repair locations and has over 400 in-house fueling and 1,040 separate electric charging locations. More than 2,000 staff work full-time in fleet repair and garage operations across over 50 fleet operating agencies and offices. In total, nearly $1 billion is spent annually on fleet repair, fueling, and procurement. DCAS is a part of the citywide Vision Zero initiative and serves on the Mayor’s Vision Zero Task Force, Vision Zero Marketing Group, and Fleet Working Group. As part of making streets safer, DCAS has installed over 60,000 safety systems on city vehicles including the largest truck sideguard program in North America and one of the largest singular telematics programs. More information on DCAS and its role in fleet management can be found at nyc.gov/dcas.

