NWN Federal Awarded Position on the New $151 Billion Missile Defense Agency’s SHIELD IDIQ Contract Vehicle

Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) contract award reinforces NWN’s leadership supporting mission‑critical federal programs

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NWN, the leading AI-enabled managed services provider, today announced that it has been awarded a position on the Missile Defense Agency’s (MDA) Systems, Hardware, Integration, Enhanced Logistics, and Development (SHIELD) Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle.

The multi‑award SHIELD IDIQ provides MDA with access to a broad pool of industry partners capable of delivering engineering, integration, cybersecurity, IT modernization, and mission support solutions. This recognition allows NWN to compete for future task orders aimed at strengthening missile defense systems, enhancing resilience, and accelerating mission readiness across key defense programs.

The announcement by the Department of War (DOW) characterizes SHIELD: “This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allows for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility, leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning enabled applications where pertinent, and maximizing use of digital engineering, open systems architectures, model-based systems engineering, and agile processes in the acquisition, development, and sustainment of these capabilities.”

“NWN is honored to be selected as an awardee on the $151B SHIELD IDIQ, underscoring our continued commitment to supporting mission-critical defense initiatives with secure, scalable, and innovative technology solutions,” said Dan Tassone, NWN’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We look forward to contributing our expertise to help the Missile Defense Agency meet evolving operational demands.”

NWN delivers advanced cloud, connectivity, and managed services across the federal government, enabling agencies to enhance cybersecurity, streamline operations, and modernize their IT infrastructure. Through the SHIELD IDIQ, NWN Federal is well-positioned to support MDA’s strategic objectives, ensuring that warfighters and mission teams have reliable and secure access to the technology they need.

For more information on NWN’s government and defense services, visit https://nwn.ai/federal.

