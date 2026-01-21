NWN Expands Intelligent Connectivity: A Multi-OEM, AI-Powered Network-as-a-Service Platform for the Modern Enterprise

Unified observability and autonomous operations now extend across HPE Networking with Juniper Mist AI, Cisco Meraki, and enterprise-class Cisco Secure Networking — bundled with NWN’s Experience Management Platform.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NWN, the leading AI-powered managed services provider, today announced an expanded vision for Intelligent Connectivity, its next-generation Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) offering designed to unify and modernize enterprise networking across multiple strategic OEM ecosystems. Through deep integrations, including HPE Networking and Juniper Mist AI, Cisco Meraki, and Cisco enterprise and security platforms, NWN delivers a fully managed, AI-powered service model with unparalleled visibility, automation, and performance insights. Powered by NWN’s Experience Management Platform (EMP), the bundled service offering delivers a unified IT management capability through AI-enhanced observability, security, automation, and lifecycle management.

“Enterprises need a unified, intelligent, and secure approach to networking — not fragmented tools,” said Jim Sullivan, President & CEO of NWN. “By integrating across our leading partners including HPE Networking and Cisco, NWN delivers a self-driving network fabric service that adapts, learns, and improves performance while simplifying operational complexity.”

Intelligent Connectivity provides full-stack visibility and predictive insights across Wi-Fi, switching, WAN, security, and devices, across leading OEM’s. EMP aggregates telemetry from each ecosystem into a standardized, actionable view, enabling:

Predictive performance analytics

Agentic automation and self-healing workflows

Consistent user experience scoring across mixed environments

Improved security posture with identity-driven controls

Delivered as a flexible subscription, NWN’s Intelligent Connectivity services align IT investment with business needs, eliminates large capital costs, and accelerates adoption of AI-native networking across hybrid, campus, and branch environments.

NWN’s approach helps organizations modernize and harness the latest in AI, supporting transitions from legacy architectures to autonomous operations at their own pace.

The expanded Intelligent Connectivity platform is available today, with enhanced partnership integrations becoming generally available in early 2026.

About NWN

NWN is the leading AI-powered technology solutions provider for North America's most innovative public and private organizations. For more than 30 years, NWN has helped over 6,000 CIOs deliver technology modernization programs with its Intelligent Workplace, Customer Experience (CX), Managed Devices, Cybersecurity and Public Safety, Connectivity, and Intelligent Cloud solutions. The company's proprietary Experience Management Platform ensures seamless service delivery, real-time observability and improved efficiency for its clients' most demanding technology needs. NWN is a high-performance, high-integrity team of 1,000+ experts committed to a customer-obsessed culture, earning a 80+ Customer Net Promoter Score. The company has been recognized with hundreds of industry awards and is proud to be a 'Best Place to Work' with an 80+ Employee Net Promoter Score. For more information, visit: NWN.ai.

