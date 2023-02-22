NWN Carousel Named an Elite Cloud Communications Service Provider in North America by CRN

CRN’s Managed Service Provider 500 list recognizes the top technology providers and consultants whose forward-thinking approach to providing managed services is changing the landscape of the IT channel.

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NWN Carousel, the leading Cloud Communications Service Provider delivering integrated solutions for today’s Hybrid Work environments, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named NWN Carousel to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2023. CRN’s annual MSP 500 list identifies the industry-leading service providers in North America who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the channel through forward-thinking approaches to managed services, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment. This marks the 10th year in a row that NWN Carousel has been named to this exclusive list.





NWN Carousel was recognized by CRN in the MSP Elite 150 category for its integrated offerings portfolio that includes over 5,000 leading organizations across the state & local government and enterprise segments. MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.

“Managed services offer a path for businesses of all sizes to remain efficient and flexible as they grow,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company. “The solution providers on our 2023 MSP 500 list are bringing innovative managed services portfolios to market, helping their customers win by doing more with the IT budgets they have and freeing up resources to focus on mission-critical activities to drive future success.”

“To be recognized by CRN for this prestigious list for the past ten years is a credit to our expert staff and our unwavering commitment to our customers,” said Jim Sullivan, CEO, NWN Carousel. “With the increased complexities of having to support multiple platforms and multi-vendor environments, customers count on us to guide them with their long-term hybrid work strategies. That is our greatest focus now and in the future.”

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About NWN Carousel

NWN Carousel is a leading Cloud Communications Service Provider (CCSP) focused on transforming the customer and employee hybrid work experience for commercial, enterprise and public sector organizations. With over 5,000 customers throughout the U.S., NWN Carousel provides integrated unified communications, security, contact center, managed devices, visual collaboration, and networking — all powered by the Experience Management Platform (EMP).

