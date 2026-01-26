NVIDIA and CoreWeave Strengthen Collaboration to Accelerate Buildout of AI Factories

CoreWeave to Adopt NVIDIA CPU and Storage Platforms and Multiple NVIDIA Generations

Expanded Relationship to Offer CoreWeave Software to Global CSPs and Enterprises

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & LIVINGSTON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) and CoreWeave, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV) today announced an expansion of their long-standing complementary relationship to enable CoreWeave to accelerate the buildout of more than 5 gigawatts of AI factories by 2030 to advance AI adoption at global scale.

In addition, NVIDIA has invested $2 billion in CoreWeave Class A common stock at a purchase price of $87.20 per share. The investment reflects NVIDIA’s confidence in CoreWeave’s business, team and growth strategy as a cloud platform built on NVIDIA infrastructure.

Demand for AI continues to grow exponentially and the need for compute has never been greater. To help meet this demand, NVIDIA and CoreWeave are deepening their infrastructure, software, and platform alignment. The companies intend to:

Build AI factories developed and operated by CoreWeave using NVIDIA’s leading accelerated computing platform technology to meet customer demand.

Leverage NVIDIA’s financial strength to accelerate CoreWeave’s procurement of land, power and shell to build AI factories.

Test and validate CoreWeave’s AI-native software and reference architecture, including SUNK and CoreWeave Mission Control, to unlock deeper interoperability and work towards including those offerings within NVIDIA’s reference architectures for NVIDIA’s cloud partners and enterprise customers.

Deploy multiple generations of NVIDIA infrastructure across CoreWeave’s platform through early adoption of NVIDIA computing architectures, including the Rubin platform, Vera CPUs and Bluefield storage systems.

“AI is entering its next frontier and driving the largest infrastructure buildout in human history,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “CoreWeave’s deep AI factory expertise, platform software, and unmatched execution velocity are recognized across the industry. Together, we’re racing to meet extraordinary demand for NVIDIA AI factories—the foundation of the AI industrial revolution.”

“From the very beginning, our collaboration has been guided by a simple conviction: AI succeeds when software, infrastructure, and operations are designed together,” said Michael Intrator, co-founder, chairman, and CEO, CoreWeave. “NVIDIA is the leading and most requested computing platform at every phase of AI – from pre-training to post-training – and Blackwell provides the lowest cost architecture for inference. This expanded collaboration underscores the strength of demand we are seeing across our customer base and the broader market signals as AI systems move into large-scale production.”

The collaboration builds on CoreWeave’s purpose-built cloud, software, and operational expertise, extending proven capabilities that enable customers to run the most demanding AI workloads efficiently, reliably and at scale.

