Home Business Wire nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna...
Business Wire

nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference

di Business Wire

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced its participation in the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Sara Zawoyski, chief financial officer, will present at 7:00 a.m. PDT.

A webcast will be available on nVent’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.nvent.com/events-and-presentations.

ABOUT NVENT

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world’s most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Tony Riter

Vice President, Investor Relations

nVent

763.204.7750

Tony.Riter@nVent.com

Media Contact
Stacey Wempen

Director of External Communications

nVent

763.204.7857

Stacey.Wempen@nVent.com

Articoli correlati

IFA 2022: Schneider Electric Tackles Rising Energy Bills With New Home Energy Management Innovations  

Business Wire Business Wire -
Home Energy Management decision-making is now in the power of consumers’ hands with all-in-one Wiser App Schneider Electric launches the...
Continua a leggere

Sharp/NEC’s NaViSense AI Solution Drives Better Business Insights and Improves the Customer Experience

Business Wire Business Wire -
The groundbreaking platform will lead to sharper audience insights, and enhanced decision-making across airports, financial institutions, and retail and...
Continua a leggere

Fraunhofer IIS upHear Processing and MPEG-H Audio power the new Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus

Business Wire Business Wire -
Fraunhofer IIS and the Sennheiser brand continue their partnership to extend the AMBEO product range and deliver its outstanding...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

IFA 2022: Schneider Electric Tackles Rising Energy Bills With New Home Energy Management Innovations...

Business Wire