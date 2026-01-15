NVE Schedules Conference Call on Third Quarter Results

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced that it plans to release its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 on Wednesday, January 21, 2026 after the close of the Nasdaq Regular Market. The company will hold its quarterly conference call later that day at 4:00 p.m. Central Time.

The quarterly call will be webcast live in a listen-only mode through the Investor Events page of NVE’s Website (nve.com). An archive of the call will also be available on NVE’s Website.

To dial into the conference call, parties should call 855-552-4463 inside the United States, or 312-479-9427 and enter Meeting ID 7749 14 3539. Parties may request to ask questions on the call by dialing in or logging into https://chime.aws/7749143539.

NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.

Statements we use that relate to future plans, events, financial results or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 as updated in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

