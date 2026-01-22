NVE Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.--NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced financial results today for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.



Total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 increased 23% to $6.22 million from $5.06 million for the prior-year quarter. The increase was due to a 16% increase in product sales and a 335% increase in contract research and development revenue. Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 increased 11% to $3.38 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to $3.05 million, or $0.63 per share, for the prior-year quarter.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2026, total revenue increased 0.4% to $18.7 million from $18.6 million for the nine months of the prior year. The increase was due to a 0.8% increase in product sales, partially offset by an 8% decrease in contract research and development revenue. Net income decreased 8% to $10.3 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, from $11.2 million, or $2.31 per share, for the first nine months of fiscal 2025.

The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable February 27, 2026 to shareholders of record as of February 2, 2026.

“We’re pleased to report strong increases in revenue and earnings for the quarter, driven by broad-based growth across our revenue lines,” said NVE President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel A. Baker, Ph.D.

NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.

Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, such factors as our reliance on several large customers for a significant percentage of revenue, uncertainties related to the economic environments in the industries we serve, uncertainties related to future sales and revenues, risks and uncertainties related to tariffs, customs, duties, and other trade barriers, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, as updated in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

NVE CORPORATION
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
QUARTERS AND NINE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024

(Unaudited)

 

Quarter Ended December 31,

2025

 

2024

Revenue

Product sales

$

5,778,674

$

4,960,488

Contract research and development

 

446,102

 

 

102,557

Total revenue, net

 

6,224,776

 

5,063,045

Cost of sales

 

1,332,679

 

 

797,622

Gross profit

 

4,892,097

 

4,265,423

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

795,585

 

869,677

Selling, general, and administrative

 

352,136

 

 

434,783

Total expenses

 

1,147,721

 

 

1,304,460

Income from operations

 

3,744,376

 

2,960,963

Interest income

 

461,954

 

 

474,180

Other income

 

-

 

 

 

135,057

Income before taxes

 

4,206,330

 

3,570,200

Provision for income taxes

 

821,688

 

 

521,790

Net income

$

3,384,642

 

$

3,048,410

Net income per share – basic

$

0.70

 

$

0.63

Net income per share – diluted

$

0.70

 

$

0.63

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

4,837,166

 

 

 

4,835,262

Diluted

 

4,839,257

 

 

 

4,839,124

 

 

Nine Months Ended Dec. 31,

 

2025

 

2024

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product sales

$

17,826,016

 

 

$

17,680,780

Contract research and development

 

850,396

 

 

 

924,199

Total revenue, net

 

18,676,412

 

 

 

18,604,979

Cost of sales

 

3,893,696

 

 

 

2,720,370

Gross profit

 

14,782,716

 

 

 

15,884,609

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

2,389,286

 

 

 

2,595,808

Selling, general, and administrative

 

1,207,695

 

 

 

1,543,428

Total expenses

 

3,596,981

 

 

 

4,139,236

Income from operations

 

11,185,735

 

 

 

11,745,373

Interest income

 

1,444,492

 

 

 

1,432,568

Other income

 

3,905

 

 

 

135,057

Income before taxes

 

12,634,132

 

 

 

13,312,998

Provision for income taxes

 

2,362,834

 

 

 

2,140,856

Net income

$

10,271,298

 

 

$

11,172,142

Net income per share – basic

$

2.12

 

 

$

2.31

Net income per share – diluted

$

2.12

 

 

$

2.31

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

4,837,166

 

 

 

4,834,382

Diluted

 

4,839,120

 

 

 

4,839,247

NVE CORPORATION
BALANCE SHEETS
DECEMBER 31 AND MARCH 31, 2025

 

 

(Unaudited)

December 31,
2025

 

 

March 31,
2025

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

3,408,531

 

 

$

8,036,564

 

Marketable securities, short-term (amortized cost of $17,137,942 as of December 31, 2025, and $13,730,266 as of March 31, 2025)

 

 

17,156,488

 

 

 

13,691,593

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $15,000

 

 

2,483,045

 

 

 

3,589,268

 

Inventories, net

 

 

7,271,798

 

 

 

7,449,083

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

756,715

 

 

 

433,414

 

Total current assets

 

 

31,076,577

 

 

 

33,199,922

 

Fixed assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Machinery and equipment

 

 

13,834,355

 

 

 

11,758,205

 

Leasehold improvements

 

 

2,059,853

 

 

 

1,956,309

 

 

 

 

15,894,208

 

 

 

13,714,514

 

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

 

 

11,996,423

 

 

 

11,727,615

 

Fixed assets, net

 

 

3,897,785

 

 

 

1,986,899

 

Deferred tax assets

 

 

722,602

 

 

 

1,867,069

 

Marketable securities, long-term (amortized cost of $23,310,800 as of December 31, 2025, and $26,353,692 as of March 31, 2025)

 

 

23,441,471

 

 

 

26,304,623

 

Right-of-use asset – operating lease

 

 

824,631

 

 

 

917,349

 

Total assets

 

$

59,963,066

 

 

$

64,275,862

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

226,856

 

 

$

214,691

 

Accrued payroll and other

 

 

504,710

 

 

 

871,169

 

Operating lease

 

 

160,413

 

 

 

83,010

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

891,979

 

 

 

1,168,870

 

Long-term operating lease liability

 

 

773,996

 

 

 

838,221

 

Total liabilities

 

 

1,665,975

 

 

 

2,007,091

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

48,372

 

 

 

48,372

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

19,904,513

 

 

 

19,821,106

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

116,569

 

 

(68,544

)

Retained earnings

 

 

38,227,637

 

 

 

42,467,837

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

58,297,091

 

 

 

62,268,771

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

59,963,066

 

 

$

64,275,862

 

 


