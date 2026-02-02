NuvemRx Acquires par8o from R1 RCM, Strengthening its Specialty Care Coordination and 340B Referral Capture Capabilities

The Acquisition Connects Pharmacy and Referral Intelligence to Help Covered Entities Simplify Workflows, Expand Access, and Grow 340B Savings

BOSTON & SHARON HILL, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NuvemRx, a leading tech-enabled pharmacy solutions company for community health providers, today announced it has acquired the 340B referral capture business formerly known as par8o, from R1 RCM. par8o is an innovative healthcare technology company specializing in 340B referral capture with expansive integrations with the nation’s major pharmacy partners. The acquisition expands NuvemRx’s ability to help covered entities more effectively capture specialty referrals, retain patients within their networks, comply with ongoing rebate and reimbursement changes, and grow eligible prescription savings.

With par8o’s network added to its suite of services, NuvemRx will now support more than 800 covered entities nationwide. The powerful combination of third-party administrators (TPA), pharmacy management, and advanced referral services creates a unique opportunity for covered entities to optimize their entire pharmacy care delivery model. The expanded network of customers leveraging these services represents more than 70 million cumulative patients being served.

“Referral leakage and fragmented specialty care often prevent safety-net organizations from capturing the full value of the 340B program,” said Scott Seidelmann, CEO of NuvemRx. “By bringing par8o’s referral technology, enhanced with AI-powered decision support, into our suite of services, we can automate up to 85 percent of the referral and eligibility process. This offers providers another opportunity to reduce the administrative burden associated with the 340B program and allows patients to receive high-quality integrated care.”

par8o’s technology complements NuvemRx’s core pharmacy services offerings while also filling a critical gap in the 340B ecosystem: delivering real-time referral visibility that helps providers identify eligible prescriptions, capture additional savings, and reduce leakage across specialty care workflows.

“With NuvemRx, we now have a complete solution that brings together TPA, pharmacy management, and referral capture services under a single, mission-aligned partner,” said Melissa Opraseuth, COO of par8o, who will be joining the NuvemRx leadership team. “As a combined company, we will be able to directly address the inherent complexity of the 340B program for safety net providers and support ongoing access to care for patients across the country.”

For more information on how NuvemRx supports community health centers and safety-net providers, please visit nuvemrx.com.

About NuvemRx

NuvemRx helps community health providers deliver on their mission by simplifying the complexity of pharmacy operations —with a suite of scalable solutions that integrate software, intelligence, and expert support that can illuminate savings, expand access, and elevate patient care.

About par8o

par8o advances access to care for safety-net healthcare organizations by turning eligible outpatient referrals into compliant 340B savings at scale, through advanced technology, expertise and deep pharmacy integrations. par8o was acquired by R1 RCM as part of the Cloudmed transaction in 2022.

Media Contact

Caroline Rueve

SolComms

nuvem@solcomms.co

(847) 609-4055