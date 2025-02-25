Nursa Welcomes Jonathan Johnson to Board of Directors

Former chairman and CEO of Overstock.com to share consumer and emerging tech expertise

The former chairman and CEO of Overstock.com, Johnson is a well-regarded public company C-suite executive and board member with more than 20 years' experience in ecommerce, retail, consumer goods, and emerging technology, having served in such roles as chairman, CEO, president, CFO, and general counsel. A known transformational businessman with a demonstrated history for creating results-focused team culture, Johnson leans into change-oriented leadership to guide strategically balanced risk and reward to deliver profitability.

Johnson is a member of the board of directors for the J.M. Smucker Co., was a senior leader at Overstock for more than 21 years and has served on the boards of several emerging technology companies. He graduated cum laude from Brigham Young University Law School.

Nursa takes a hyper-local, marketplace approach to solving per diem nursing shift needs. The app’s infrastructure is built upon real-time technology that enables facilities and organizations to easily secure qualified, local nursing talent. This allows Nursa to be extraordinarily responsive to the needs of facilities and nurses alike, with more than half of the shifts posted to the app in the last year being filled in less than 24 hours from a pool of vetted and qualified clinicians within the service area.

“We’re grateful to add Jonathan’s sharp business acumen to our board of directors as we continue to shape the future of clinical work to better serve both clinicians and facilities,” said Curtis Anderson, CEO and founder of Nursa. “He joins the growing ranks of experts who recognize the opportunities our platform provides to improve the way healthcare is delivered across America, and we look forward to his collaboration on our mission-driven work.”

“Nursa is solving a real problem in healthcare by using technology to connect qualified clinicians with healthcare facilities to fill open shifts and improve patient care,” said Johnson. “I am excited to join the Nursa board and help Curtis and his team continue to grow the company.”

Nursa is a nationwide platform that exists to put a nurse at the bedside of every patient in need quickly and safely, removing the financial strain and operational gaps of traditional staffing methods. Nursa’s real-time technology enables hospitals, health systems, skilled nursing facilities and community organizations to easily secure qualified, local nursing talent for per diem shifts. Founded in 2019 and built on the bedrock granite of Lake Bonneville in Salt Lake City, Nursa is trusted by a growing community of more than 2,400 facilities and 300,000 nurses nationwide and is accredited by The Joint Commission. For more information, visit Nursa.com.

