Home Business Wire Nucleus Research Releases 2022 Talent Management Technology Value Matrix
Business Wire

Nucleus Research Releases 2022 Talent Management Technology Value Matrix

di Business Wire

Leaders in the talent management space include Cegid, Cornerstone OnDemand, SAP SuccessFactors and SumTotal Systems.

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ROI–The uncertain work landscape has caused many dynamic shifts for the talent management space over the past 12 months as companies are forced to make layoffs and freeze hiring in order to remain lean.

“Nucleus is seeing increased acquisitions and partnerships, along with expanded investments in learning functionality,” said Research Manager Evelyn McMullen. “Vendors that primarily focus on learning management systems have shifted their approach to concentrate more on providing learning experience platforms to better align with changing customer needs and the growing trend of employee experience-specific functionality.”

In order to keep pace with the changing market conditions, leading vendors are investing in automated capabilities that give HR staff and managers time to improve strategies and respond to changing market conditions. Vendors are also prioritizing investment in analytics that help organizations draw actionable insights on employee sentiment, flight risk, learning, performance, and how it all ties into development, succession, and retention.

Leaders in this year’s Value Matrix deliver advanced functionality without sacrificing ease-of-use at scale. These include Cegid, Cornerstone OnDemand, SAP SuccessFactors and SumTotal Systems.

The Experts in this year’s Value Matrix are organizations that deliver value to customers with complex use cases through deep functionality and industry-specific capabilities. These include BambooHR, Infor, and Peoplefluent.

Facilitators in this year’s Value Matrix deliver value through greater ease of use and quick implementation. These include ClearCompany, SilkRoad, and Lattice.

Core Providers deliver core capabilities with faster and less expensive adoption. This year’s Value Matrix Core Providers are Haufe Talent, PageUp, and Talentia Software.

To download the full 2022 Talent Management Technology Value Matrix, click here.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is the recognized global leader in ROI technology research. Using a case-based approach, we provide research streams and advisory services that allow vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow our latest updates on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Morgan Whitehead

Nucleus Research

mwhitehead@nucleusresearch.com

Articoli correlati

Long COVID Outpaces Diabetes in 2022 Employer Health Care Costs, Nomi Health Research Finds

Business Wire Business Wire -
Diagnoses on the rise as U.S. employers see sharp medical spend increases OREM, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As COVID-19 cases continue gripping the...
Continua a leggere

Outpost Raises $7.1M Seed Round to Develop Reusable Satellites for Earth Return Service

Business Wire Business Wire -
Key Points Outpost Technologies is spearheading new reusable satellite market with low cost sustainable products Company raises $7.1M in seed round...
Continua a leggere

AFCEA DC Names Iron Bow Technologies’ Chief Strategy Officer, Larry Frazier, to Executive Board for 2022-2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
Board members selected to help meet mission requirements through advancing information technology, communications, and electronics capabilities. HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IT--Iron Bow...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Long COVID Outpaces Diabetes in 2022 Employer Health Care Costs, Nomi Health Research Finds

Business Wire