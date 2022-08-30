Nucleus Research Releases 2022 Talent Management Technology Value Matrix

Leaders in the talent management space include Cegid, Cornerstone OnDemand, SAP SuccessFactors and SumTotal Systems.

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ROI–The uncertain work landscape has caused many dynamic shifts for the talent management space over the past 12 months as companies are forced to make layoffs and freeze hiring in order to remain lean.

“Nucleus is seeing increased acquisitions and partnerships, along with expanded investments in learning functionality,” said Research Manager Evelyn McMullen. “Vendors that primarily focus on learning management systems have shifted their approach to concentrate more on providing learning experience platforms to better align with changing customer needs and the growing trend of employee experience-specific functionality.”

In order to keep pace with the changing market conditions, leading vendors are investing in automated capabilities that give HR staff and managers time to improve strategies and respond to changing market conditions. Vendors are also prioritizing investment in analytics that help organizations draw actionable insights on employee sentiment, flight risk, learning, performance, and how it all ties into development, succession, and retention.

Leaders in this year’s Value Matrix deliver advanced functionality without sacrificing ease-of-use at scale. These include Cegid, Cornerstone OnDemand, SAP SuccessFactors and SumTotal Systems.

The Experts in this year’s Value Matrix are organizations that deliver value to customers with complex use cases through deep functionality and industry-specific capabilities. These include BambooHR, Infor, and Peoplefluent.

Facilitators in this year’s Value Matrix deliver value through greater ease of use and quick implementation. These include ClearCompany, SilkRoad, and Lattice.

Core Providers deliver core capabilities with faster and less expensive adoption. This year’s Value Matrix Core Providers are Haufe Talent, PageUp, and Talentia Software.

