NUBURU, Inc. New BL-Series Successfully Showcased at Photonics West

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NUBURU Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: BURU), a leading innovator in high-power and high-brightness industrial blue laser technology, recently showcased its new NUBURU BL™–Series at Photonics West, where key members of NUBURU’s management team and Advisory Committee were in attendance. The BL-Series is a new compact form-factor blue laser enabled by an innovative third-generation light engine design. The BL-Series lasers are designed as easy-to-service packages that can readily integrate with scanners and beam delivery systems. The 125-Watt BL-125 and 250-Watt BL-250 lasers will provide high power and brightness along with integrated power monitoring, enabling design and fabrication efficiencies across a wide variety of industries.

“Photonics West is the premier industry event, so we were excited to be able to showcase our new BL-Series products at the event and were very pleased with the strong interest we received,” said CEO Mark Zediker, who, along with other members of NUBURU’s management, met with customers, suppliers, research analysts and Photonics West media to introduce to them the BL-Series.

The BL-Series products showcased at Photonics West are designed to bring the fundamental physical, economic and performance advantages of the blue industrial laser to the manufacturing of products for vehicle electrification, 3C products and additive manufacturing of copper and other reflective materials.

About NUBURU

Founded in 2015, NUBURU is a developer and manufacturer of industrial blue lasers that leverage fundamental physics and their high-brightness, high-power design to produce a faster, higher quality laser than currently available alternatives in materials processing, including laser welding and additive manufacturing of copper, gold, aluminum and other industrially important metals. NUBURU’s industrial blue lasers produce minimal to defect-free welds that are up to eight times faster than the traditional approaches — all with the flexibility inherent to laser processing.

Learn more at https://ir.NUBURU.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including future applications for NUBURU’s BL-Series. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “seek,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by NUBURU and its management, are inherently uncertain and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations which include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability to continue to meet the security exchange’s listing standards; (2) failure to achieve expectations regarding product development and pipeline; (3) the inability to access sufficient capital to operate as anticipated (4) the risk that the business combination disrupts current plans and operations of NUBURU as a result of the consummation of the business combination; (5) the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of NUBURU to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (7) the possibility that NUBURU may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (8) the inability to obtain financing from Lincoln Park Capital; (9) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any mutations or variants thereof, and its effect on business and financial conditions; (10) volatility in the markets caused by geopolitical and economic factors; and (11) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in NUBURU’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed by NUBURU with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 6, 2023, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2022 and the business combination proxy statement/prospectus filed by NUBURU with the SEC on December 12, 2022 and other documents filed with the SEC from time to time. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. NUBURU does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expected results. NUBURU assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws.

