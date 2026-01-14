NUBURU Activates Global Defense Execution Platform Through Strategic Alliance With Tekne

Executed Network Contract and Capital Alignment Unlock Multi-Region Programs and Revenue Visibility from 2026

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BURU #LYOCON--NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU), a global pioneer in high-performance blue laser technology, today announced a significant advancement in its strategic partnership with Tekne S.p.A. (“Tekne”), following the execution of (i) a comprehensive industrial and commercial Network Contract (contratto di rete) through NUBURU’s defense subsidiary Nuburu Defense LLC, (ii) a €13m shareholder convertible loan, and (iii) the completion of an initial 2.9% equity investment in Tekne.

These agreements represent the full operational and economic activation of the strategic framework previously disclosed in November and December 2025 and are expected to generate revenues for NUBURU beginning in fiscal year 2026, while positioning the Company toward its long-term objective of acquiring a controlling interest in Tekne, subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

Collectively, these agreements mark NUBURU’s transition from strategic positioning to revenue-generating execution, establishing a global operating framework designed to deliver program-level defense and dual-use revenues beginning in 2026.

Immediate 2026 Revenue Visibility Through Executed Network Contract

The executed Network Contract establishes a structured, multi-jurisdictional industrial alliance covering the Americas, NATO countries, MENA, APAC, and Italy, and governs the joint execution of ad-hoc defense and dual-use projects with defined economics and revenue-sharing mechanisms.

Importantly, the revenue streams generated under the Network Contract are independent of NUBURU’s current equity ownership in Tekne and are instead linked to project execution, financial and operational support, go-to-market activities, and performance-based participation.

The Network Contract already identifies initial projects exceeding €10 million in contracted value, with deliveries and commercial execution scheduled throughout 2026, supporting NUBURU’s transition toward recurring and program-based defense revenues.

2026 Revenue Drivers (Program-Level Overview)

APAC – Bangladesh Program

Support for Tekne’s production and delivery of defense vehicles under an existing international contract. NUBURU participates through management fees, financial-support economics, and margin participation linked to production milestones.

NATO – Ukraine Program

Establishment of an operational and commercial platform for electronic-warfare systems and specialized vehicles, structured under joint-execution and profit-participation models.

MENA – UAE Pilot and Follow-On Programs

Demonstration, commercialization, and potential scale-up of Tekne platforms across the Gulf region, with NUBURU participating through production-linked margins and profit-sharing arrangements.

Americas – United States

Exclusive commercialization and distribution of Tekne products through Nuburu Defense, generating distribution economics and program-level participation.

Italy – Integrated Defense and Dual-Use Solutions

Joint offerings combining Tekne platforms with NUBURU’s UAV, advanced manufacturing, and operational-resilience technologies, possibly including software solutions delivered through Orbit S.r.l..

Management expects these program-level economics to scale over time through repeat orders, follow-on programs, and expanded regional adoption.

Strategic Alignment and Capital-Efficient Equity Participation

In parallel with the execution of the Network Contract, NUBURU has become a direct shareholder of Tekne, acquiring 2.9% of Tekne’s share capital as part of a broader strategic alignment between the two industrial partners. This equity participation was structured through the issuance of a subordinated, interest-free convertible instrument to Tekne’s current majority shareholder, rather than a cash payment, reflecting the industrial and long-term nature of the partnership. The conversion of such instrument, if and when permitted, is based on a fixed conversion price for NUBURU common stock of USD 0.25 per share, which underscores the alignment of interests and confidence in NUBURU’s long-term equity value.

Contextually with this equity acquisition, NUBURU also provided €13 million to Tekne in the form of a shareholder convertible loan, as previously disclosed in the Company’s SEC filings, to support Tekne’s industrial development and the execution of defense programs under the strategic alliance. Upon conversion of the shareholder convertible loan, subject to Italian Government Golden Power approvals (“Regulatory Approvals”), NUBURU’s ownership in Tekne would increase to approximately 27.9% (representing the aggregation of the initial 2.9% equity interest and an additional approximately 25% stake).

The transaction reflects an agreed equity valuation of Tekne of approximately USD 60 million, implying a consideration of approximately USD 1.74 million for the 2.9% equity interest. Together, the initial equity investment and the shareholder convertible loan establish the foundational ownership and operating framework to pursue a path toward a controlling interest in Tekne, consistent with the strategic objectives originally envisaged by the parties, while remaining subject to Regulatory Approvals and the potential involvement in Tekne of additional strategic and industrial partners.

About NUBURU

Founded in 2015, NUBURU, Inc. has developed and previously manufactured industrial blue laser technology. Under a renewed strategic vision led by Executive Chairman and Co-CEO Alessandro Zamboni, the Company is expanding into complementary sectors including defense-tech, security, and critical infrastructure resilience. NUBURU is leveraging a combination of internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to build out its Defense & Security Hub, targeting long-term, sustainable growth across high-value government and enterprise markets.

For more information, visit www.nuburu.net.

About Nuburu Defense LLC

A subsidiary of NUBURU, Inc., Nuburu Defense LLC delivers advanced laser-based solutions for defense, security, and critical-infrastructure applications, supporting NUBURU’s Defense & Security Hub strategy.

For more information, visit also www.orbitopenplatform.com.

About Tekne S.p.A.

Tekne S.p.A. is an Italian defense and security company specializing in military and special-purpose vehicles, electronic-warfare systems, and integrated defense solutions.

For more information, visit also https://en.tekne.it/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements, identified by words such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “seek,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast,” or their negatives or variations. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: (1) satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the private placement, (2) anticipated net proceeds and use of proceeds, (3) the ability to meet applicable securities exchange listing standards; (4) the impact of the loss of the Company’s patent portfolio through foreclosure; (5) failure to achieve expectations regarding business development and acquisition strategies; (6) inability to access sufficient capital; (7) inability to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions; (8) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (9) adverse economic, business, or competitive factors; (10) financial market volatility due to geopolitical and economic factors; and (11) other risks detailed in the Company’s SEC filings, including its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These filings address additional risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. NUBURU undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

NUBURU Investor Relations: ir@nuburu.net

Media Contact: press@nuburu.net

Website: www.nuburu.net