NTT, DOCOMO, and NTT DATA to Exhibit at MWC Barcelona 2026

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The NTT Group, comprising NTT, Inc., NTT DOCOMO, INC., and NTT DATA Group Corporation, announced today that they will jointly exhibit at MWC Barcelona 2026, the world’s largest connectivity event, to be held in Barcelona, Spain, from March 2 to March 5, 2026. At this event, the NTT Group will showcase its technological capabilities and foster deeper connections with leading global companies. Under the unified concept introduced following the corporate identity (CI) renewal on July 1, 2025, the NTT Group aims to strengthen its global brand presence and expand its business internationally. This will be the NTT Group’s first joint exhibition in seven years since 2019.

Under the theme, “Photonics Unlocks an Intelligent Power-Optimized Future,” the NTT Group will present its initiatives centered around IOWN1 optical technologies. These initiatives aim to address the anticipated rise in energy consumption resulting from the expanding use of AI by advancing low-power consumption solutions. The exhibition will also feature a range of AI-powered services, solutions, and applications in digital infrastructure, all aimed at enhancing people’s lives and business activities, ultimately fostering a more sustainable society.

As part of the event, NTT’s President and CEO, Akira Shimada, will deliver a keynote speech on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. His presentation will emphasize the transformative potential of IOWN’s optical technologies for reducing power consumption, while introducing key initiatives such as the commercialization of photonics-electronics convergence devices and the development of optical quantum computers.

Exhibits will be organized into two main themes: “AI-Resilient Infrastructure with Photonics,” which focuses on leveraging optical technologies to build sustainable and energy-efficient infrastructure for an AI-driven society, and “AI-Powered Services and Solutions,” which highlights how AI is applied in real-world use cases today.

Under “AI-Resilient Infrastructure with Photonics,” the NTT Group will showcase its latest initiatives surrounding IOWN, photonics-electronics convergence technology that improves energy efficiency in data centers, and optical quantum computing, which enables large-scale computation with less space, high speed, low power consumption, and lower costs. These innovations represent sustainable infrastructure tailored to support the growing adoption of AI. Additionally, the NTT Group will present advancements in the integration of AI within 6G mobile networks, including Network for AI,2 a concept envisioning seamless coexistence between humans, AI, and robots.

Under “AI-Powered Services and Solutions,” the exhibition will highlight initiatives and solutions that drive global transformation across corporate activities and industries by presenting NTT DATA's Agentic AI solution, as well as a DOCOMO’s platform that enables remote robot operation and autonomous control through Physical AI. For individual customers, highlights include DOCOMO’s new personal AI agent and AI-driven solutions under development that enable immersive entertainment experiences.

For details on the exhibition content and an overview of the event, please refer to the full press release (https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/info/media_center/pr/) and the dedicated special website (https://www.global.ntt/mwc/).

Through its participation in MWC Barcelona 2026, the NTT Group will showcase and promote initiatives centered around IOWN optical technologies to build infrastructure that supports the low power future. Additionally, it will advance efforts to leverage AI in enhancing people’s lives and business activities, driving the transformation toward a more fulfilling society.

About NTT

NTT is a leading global technology innovator, providing a broad range of services to both consumers and businesses. As a mobile operator and provider of infrastructure, networks, and services, NTT is dedicated to promoting a sustainable future through cutting-edge innovations. Our portfolio includes business consulting, AI-powered solutions, application services, global networks, cybersecurity, data center and edge computing, all supported by our deep global industry expertise. Generating over $90 billion in revenue and employing 340,000 professionals, we allocate 30% of our annual profits to fundamental research and development. With operations spanning more than 70 countries and regions, our clients include over 75% of Fortune Global 100 companies, alongside thousands of enterprises, government organizations, and millions of consumers.

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan’s leading mobile operator with over 91 million subscribers, is one of the global leaders in 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies.

Under the slogan “Bridging Worlds for Wonder & Happiness,” DOCOMO is actively collaborating with global partners to expand its business scope from mobile services to comprehensive solutions, aiming to deliver unsurpassed value and drive innovation in technology and communications, ultimately to support positive change and advancement in global society.

https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion business and technology services leader, serving 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We are committed to accelerating client success and positively impacting society through responsible innovation. We are one of the world’s leading AI and digital infrastructure providers, with unmatched capabilities in enterprise-scale AI, cloud, security, connectivity, data centers and application services. Our consulting and industry solutions help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 70 countries. We also offer clients access to a robust ecosystem of innovation centers as well as established and start-up partners. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3 billion each year in R&D.

Visit us at nttdata.com.

Booth Location

Hall 3, Stand 3M29

About MWC Barcelona 2026

https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/

When

March 2 (Monday) – March 5 (Thursday), 2026

7:30 – 20:00 (16:00 on last day)

Where

Fira Gran Via

Av. Joan Carles I, 64

08908 L’Hospitalet de Llobregat

Barcelona, Spain

