NTT DATA Intends to Acquire Data Analytics Firm Aspirent

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Aspirent, a leading data, analytics and advisory firm headquartered in Atlanta.

“As we help our clients navigate critical business challenges through the use of data, this acquisition expands and strengthens NTT DATA’s analytics and advisory capabilities,” said Wayne Busch, Group President, Consulting and Digital Transformation, NTT DATA Services. “Aspirent continues our targeted focus on becoming a trusted advisor for our clients following our acquisitions of Hashmap and Chainalytics.”

Aspirent will add over 230 data advisors and technologists to NTT DATA’s digital transformation services team and bolster its data engineering capabilities across key data partners such as Azure, AWS, Databricks, and Snowflake. This acquisition supports and accelerates NTT DATA’s strategy to be the preferred digital innovation partner for enterprises globally.

“As a purpose-built analytics consulting firm focused on solving complex data-driven business challenges, we have spent a decade helping our clients run towards change,” said Andrew Wells, CEO, Aspirent. “The opportunity to join NTT DATA will strengthen our ability to deliver the end-to-end global solutions our clients require and bring exciting new opportunities to our colleagues and communities.”

Aspirent clients and employees will benefit from access to NTT DATA’s powerhouse of innovation resources and broader digital transformation capabilities including a $3.6 billion average annual R&D investment. NTT DATA recently announced the launch of six innovation centers across the globe to focus on bringing advanced technologies to clients, with an Innovation Studio co-located in Plano, TX.

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP served as the legal counsel to NTT DATA, and Canaccord Genuity Petsky Prunier LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to Aspirent and Summit Park, the majority shareholder of Aspirent, in connection with this transaction. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval and is expected to close within the next 30 days.

About Aspirent

Aspirent partners with the world’s largest organizations to simplify their most complex data and digital challenges. Through a combination of proven frameworks, experienced teams, and unbiased technology expertise we deliver custom-fit, data-driven solutions focused on the outcomes that matter most to our clients. Aspirent was named Inc.’s Best Workplaces 2022, Atlanta’s Best and Brightest Company to Work seven years in a row and Atlanta’s Top Places to Work five of the last seven years and is considered one of the fastest growing companies by Inc. Magazine. Visit Aspirent.com to learn more about their capabilities.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30 billion trusted global innovator of IT and business services. We help clients transform through business and technology consulting, industry and digital solutions, applications development and management, managed edge-to-cloud infrastructure services, BPO, systems integration and global data centers. We are committed to our clients’ long-term success and combine global reach with local client service in over 80 countries. Visit nttdata.com or LinkedIn to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning NTT DATA and its current expectations and projections about future events and trends affecting its business, including with respect to the acquisition of Aspirent, the business impact of the acquisition of Aspirent and the potential of growth related to digital services. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although NTT DATA makes such statements based on assumptions that it believes to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

