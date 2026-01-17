Ntracts Elevates Executive Leadership to Support Next Phase of Healthcare Growth

Chief-level promotions reinforce focus on scale, integration and meaningful outcomes.

Ntracts announced a series of executive leadership promotions as the company continues to scale and support healthcare organizations navigating increasing complexity. The appointments strengthen the executive team across client services, sales, product, operations, innovation and strategy.

These promotions reflect Ntracts’ commitment to intentional growth, operational focus and building solutions that deliver real value to healthcare teams.

“Healthcare leaders are being asked to do more in an environment that continues to grow more complex,” said David Paschall, Chief Executive Officer of Ntracts. “As we grow, our responsibility is to stay focused on what truly matters. That means simplifying where we can, scaling responsibly and building solutions that genuinely support the people doing the work. These leadership appointments reflect that focus and our commitment to doing the right things with intention.”

The following executive promotions strengthen Ntracts’ ability to align strategy, execution and customer outcomes:

Stephanie Haywood, Chief Client Officer, leading client experience and service delivery across the organization

Dale Van Gorder, Chief Sales Officer, overseeing revenue growth and go-to-market strategy

Lily He, Chief Product Officer, guiding product strategy and innovation

Sara Low, Chief Operating Officer, leading operational excellence and scale

Nate Reveley, Chief Innovation Officer, advancing innovation and long-term strategy

Emily Danek, Chief of Staff, supporting executive alignment and strategic execution

These appointments follow the successful acquisition and integration of Compliatric and MCN Solutions, expanding Ntracts’ capabilities and customer reach. With a unified executive leadership team in place, Ntracts is positioned to deliver greater consistency, clarity and impact for healthcare organizations.

The executive promotions are part of a broader investment in leadership across the company as Ntracts continues to strengthen its teams and scale responsibly.

About Ntracts

Ntracts provides healthcare-specific contract lifecycle management and governance software designed to support real world healthcare complexity. Purpose built for healthcare organizations, Ntracts helps teams manage contracts, contract performance, policies, compliance and provider relationships across the full lifecycle while reducing risk and improving operational efficiency. With trusted experience and proven results, Ntracts supports hospitals, health systems and healthcare networks with solutions that simplify governance, strengthen oversight and enable scalable, compliant contract management.

Learn more at ntracts.com.

