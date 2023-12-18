NT Fiber – First Texas Internet Service Provider to Install Kontron Iskratel Broadband, Delivering Superior Internet Speeds and Quality of Service in the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kontron today announced a partnership with NT Fiber, an Internet Service Provider delivering ultra-high-speed fiber internet, TV, and voice services to businesses in Texas. NT Fiber is the first internet service provider in Texas to install Kontron Broadband, offering Multi-Gigabit Fiber services to businesses and homes.





NT Fiber is committed to customer service and delivering symmetrical upload and download. With the recent installation of Kontron Iskratel Broadband products PON, GPON, and XGSPON, NT Fiber can support 4,096 subscribers with quality-based, high-speed Internet service. Combined with Kontron’s ONT/ONU Gateway, North Texas delivers high-speed content and WIFI connectivity.

Bedri Wilderom, NT Fiber President, is pleased with the results of Kontron’s solution. “ Kontron Broadband enables NT Fiber to deliver the highest speeds and Quality of Service in DFW, maintaining our customer commitment to deliver on our promises. We’ve had excellent customer support from Kontron and plan to expand with their broadband solution in the future.”

Kontron Iskratel products are scalable, flexible, and future focused supporting fiber, ethernet and 25G/50G PON platforms, and can be deployed with existing platforms.

Kontron began offering its end-to-end Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) solution to ISPs earlier this year. “ Kontron is pleased to provide OLT and ONT fiber-based solutions which will enable North Texas Fiber to deliver high speed, high bandwidth internet service to its customers in the greater North Texas region,” said Ted Christiansen, CEO of Kontron America. “ We are excited to bring to the U.S. market our PON/XGSPON Fiber Solutions which have been widely deployed throughout Europe with installations serving several million subscribers. We look forward to growing with North Texas Fiber as they continue to expand and deliver exceptional quality internet service.”

Kontron Broadband products are available directly from Kontron. For more information on Kontron Broadband solutions, visit or email Jack.London@us.kontron.com.

https://www.kontron.com/en/industries/communications-connectivity/broadband

About NT Fiber:

NT Fiber (formerly North Texas Fiber) is the premier provider of modern ultra-high-speed networks in Texas. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, superior routing capabilities, “private network” security, and zero latency, NT Fiber is the go-to choice for residential and business subscribers seeking 1G-100G connectivity. Since 2016, NT Fiber has been delivering reliable and lightning-fast internet services to a diverse range of customers.

For more information, please visit the NT Fiber website at https://www.nt-fiber.com/ or:

Email: INFO@nt-fiber.com Phone: 469-215-5800 Headquarters: 603 Munger Avenue, Suite 100, Dallas, TX 75202

About Kontron:

Kontron is a global leader in IoT/Embedded Computing Technology (ECT). Kontron offers individual solutions in the areas of Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 through a combined portfolio of hardware, software, and services. With its standard and customized products based on highly reliable state-of-the-art technologies, Kontron provides secure and connected applications for a wide variety of industries. As a result, customers benefit from accelerated time-to-market, lower total cost of ownership, extended product lifecycles and the best fully integrated applications

