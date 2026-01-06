NRC Greenlights Constellation’s $167 Million Digital Modernization Plan for Limerick Clean Energy Center; State-of-the-Art Technology Upgrades Will Enhance Reliability, Diagnostic Capability and Cyber Resilience

This upgrade is part of the company’s $5.1 billion investment across Pennsylvania to preserve nearly 5,100 existing MWs and add 1,200 more to further stabilize energy prices at a critical time

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Constellation (CEG: Nasdaq) today announced the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has approved a License Amendment Request for the Limerick Clean Energy Center’s Digital Modernization Project, a first‑of‑its‑kind upgrade across major control and protection systems that will enhance reliability, diagnostic capability and cyber resilience at one of the nation’s top-rated nuclear facilities. This approval comes at a critical time as Constellation works to preserve and expand nuclear generation in Pennsylvania.

The Digital Modernization Project replaces select analog instrumentation and control equipment with state‑of‑the‑art digital platforms designed to improve equipment monitoring, provide a broader range of automation and support additional operational flexibility with enhanced reliability. These upgrades will help Limerick deliver around‑the‑clock, carbon‑free electricity to power homes, businesses and new data‑driven industries that are creating jobs in the region. This is the first large-scale demonstration of a digital safety system upgrade at an operating U.S. nuclear plant, supported by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Light Water Reactor Sustainability Program.

“Every dollar we invest to enhance and modernize the nation’s largest nuclear fleet will pay dividends for American families and businesses by creating jobs, keeping costs down, improving reliability and adding much-needed capacity to fuel economic growth,” said Joe Dominguez, President and CEO of Constellation. “With continued support from the Department of Energy, we are investing in our workforce and new state-of-the-art technologies to power the future.”

“This project spotlights how important the ongoing operation of our current nuclear reactor fleet is to our country's energy security,” said Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy Ted Garrish. “Upgrading nuclear power plants with advanced digital systems will help ensure that Americans continue to have access to affordable and abundant energy today and in the future.”

The Digital Modernization Project installation will be done in phases and carefully managed to ensure safety and operational continuity. Physical installation of the digital control rooms is planned to occur during upcoming refueling outages. During these scheduled outages, Limerick will welcome thousands of additional skilled craft workers to support the work, providing a boost to the local economy through a surge in spending on lodging, dining and services.

Located along the Schuylkill River in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania (about 35 miles northwest of Philadelphia), Limerick’s two nuclear units provide up to 2,317 megawatts of reliable, carbon‑free electricity, enough to power more than 1.7 million homes. The station supports local jobs and economic activity, while contributing to regional clean‑energy goals.

