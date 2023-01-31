NPS Autonomous Driving Radar Platform Selected as CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree

AtomicSense™ digital imaging radar platform performance provides faster scanning time, 10x better resolution and 2.5x improvement in range

PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AtomicSense—Neural Propulsion Systems (NPS), a pioneer in hyper resolution digital imaging radar technology, today announced that it was named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree for its AtomicSense™ radar technology. NPS has developed a new class of algorithms that enable orders of magnitude better radar performance with groundbreaking applications in the mobility and defense industries. NPS AtomicSense technology was an award-winning standout at this year’s CES Innovation Awards program, which received a record number of submissions with more than 2,100 applicants.

“Our hyper resolution digital imaging radar performance provides faster scanning time, 10x better resolution and 2.5x improvement in range compared to latest conventional radar offerings, based on frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) and array processing algorithms,” said Dr. Behrooz Rezvani, founder and CEO of NPS. “By demonstrating breakthrough, ultra-long-range, hyper resolution all-weather radar, we overcame the natural skepticism of the engineering community and unveiled technology that’s poised to make a huge impact on the transportation and defense industries. We are honored to accept this distinguished CES innovation award.”

NPS AtomicSense technology uses new patented radar algorithms to achieve disruptively higher resolution, greater precision and superior reliability. Advances in radar technology enable vehicle operators to sense the most challenging and complex road environments, outperforming human vision. NPS radar performance is based on a new mathematical framework, the atomic norm, that dramatically transforms how sensor data is processed and understood. AtomicSense technology achieves revolutionary, never-before-seen radar performance that solves industry-level challenges and opens the door for the future of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving.

