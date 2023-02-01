<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Novanta Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Wednesday, March 1,...
Business Wire

Novanta Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Wednesday, March 1, 2023

di Business Wire

BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVT) (the “Company”), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results. To access the call, please dial (888) 346-3959 before the scheduled conference call time. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed online via a live webcast on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.novanta.com.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.novanta.com. The replay will remain available until Monday, April 3, 2023.

About Novanta

Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that give healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) a competitive advantage. We combine deep proprietary technology expertise and competencies in photonics, vision, and precision motion with a proven ability to solve complex technical challenges. This enables Novanta to engineer core components and sub-systems that deliver extreme precision and performance, tailored to our customers’ demanding applications. The driving force behind our growth is the team of innovative professionals who share a commitment to innovation and customer success. Novanta’s common shares are quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “NOVT.”

More information about Novanta is available on the Company’s website at www.novanta.com. For additional information, please contact Novanta Inc. Investor Relations at (781) 266-5137 or InvestorRelations@novanta.com.

Contacts

Novanta Inc.
Investor Relations Contact:

Ray Nash

(781) 266-5137

Articoli correlati

DXC Technology Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Revenues of $3.57 billion for Q3 FY23, down 12.8% as compared to prior year period, and down 3.8% on...
Continua a leggere

Weave Communications Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and...
Continua a leggere

Altice USA to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Q4 and Full Year 2022 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 4:30 p.m....
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

DXC Technology Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Business Wire