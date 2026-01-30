Nourish Launches Free Labs Offering, Integrating Blood Testing Into Personalized Nutrition Care

The AI-powered metabolic health company will offer free cardiometabolic labs, with low-cost add-on panels for deeper insight

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nourish, the leading metabolic health provider powered by the largest dietitian network in the country, today announced the launch of Nourish Labs, a new program that gives patients access to free cardiometabolic lab testing integrated directly into ongoing care. Patients looking for additional insight can add enhanced lab panels at low-cost, self-pay prices.

Despite rising rates of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease, most people lack access to the data necessary to drive durable lifestyle change, or receive results without clear direction on what to do next. Nourish is closing that gap by integrating lab testing into ongoing dietitian-led care – removing financial and logistical barriers while turning results into a personalized plan patients can understand, action, and sustain.

Nourish Labs is designed to create a seamless experience for patients, who can complete blood work through local lab partners. Patients then access their results through the Nourish app and review them with their dietitian alongside AI-powered insights that help translate biomarkers into actionable next steps. For example, a patient with elevated A1C revealed through labs will work with their dietitian on targeted nutrition changes – and track improvement over time with regular follow up labs. This creates a consistent, objective feedback loop that empowers and engages patients, and helps dietitians effectively personalize care.

Nourish is reimagining metabolic care by connecting human-centered care with data and AI-powered technology to drive sustainable lifestyle change and long-term clinical outcomes. Nourish Labs is a major step in the evolution of that care model, adding objective measurement that improves clinical precision and strengthens patient engagement by helping patients understand their data, see progress over time, and stay connected to the right next steps — while enabling providers, health plans, and employers to track efficacy and outcomes longitudinally. Because labs are one core component of a broader care model, Nourish can keep pricing simple and accessible — avoiding upsells with unnecessary biomarkers, or unactionable results.

“Too often, labs are either unaffordable or delivered without a clear next step,” said Aidan Dewar, Co-Founder and CEO of Nourish. “With Nourish Labs, we’re embedding free testing into ongoing dietitian-led care, supported by AI insights that help patients take action and track progress over time. We’re making lab data actionable and affordable, not just available.”

Nourish Labs Offering

Free basic cardiometabolic panel: Patients receive a basic panel covered by Nourish, including key cardiometabolic markers such as cholesterol, blood sugar (A1C), thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), and other indicators of metabolic health.

Add-on enhanced panels: Patients can add enhanced panels for deeper insight into the markers most relevant to them, such as heart health and hormone health. Supplemental panels are intentionally limited to markers that can directly guide nutrition and lifestyle change, avoiding unnecessary bundles or surprise pricing.

Nourish Labs does what a standalone blood test can’t: it translates biomarkers into a personalized plan and shows how nutrition and lifestyle changes affect health outcomes over time.

About Nourish

Nourish is tackling America’s healthcare crisis by addressing the root cause of metabolic disease through insurance-covered, AI-powered virtual nutrition care. The company combines personalized visits with registered dietitians (RDs), labs, and an AI-native technology platform to deliver scalable, effective treatment for chronic conditions.

With the largest RD network in the country, Nourish makes it easy for patients to get matched to an expert provider, access care from home, and improve their health — typically at no cost. Through partnerships with all major insurers, as well as health systems and local providers, Nourish is available to hundreds of millions of patients across all 50 states. Nourish is actively hiring across clinical and business roles — learn more at usenourish.com.

