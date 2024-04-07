Home Business Wire Notice of Injunction Prohibiting Hytera From Selling or Distributing Any Products Containing...
Notice of Injunction Prohibiting Hytera From Selling or Distributing Any Products Containing Two-Way Radio Technology

SHENZHEN, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois has temporarily enjoined Hytera Communications Corp., Ltd., from sales and distributing only Two-Way Radio Products anywhere in the world, pending Hytera’s full compliance with the U.S. Court’s anti-suit injunction orders.


Hytera respects the U.S. Court’s decision and is working to achieve full compliance with the U.S. Court’s anti-suit injunction orders.

Pursuant to the U.S. Court’s order, Hytera has broadly issued the following statement:

Please be advised the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois has entered an Order, effective immediately, that prohibits Hytera Communications Corporation, Ltd. (“Hytera”) and all of its officers, agents, servants, employees, affiliates, subsidiaries, and distributors and resellers of any type, and all of those persons in active concert or participation with any of them, from selling or distributing any products containing two-way radio technology anywhere in the world until further notice. Two-way radio products include portables, mobiles, base stations, and repeaters that implement two-way communication protocols, including but not limited to DMR, TETRA, and cellular protocols.

You are receiving this notice because Hytera is required to notify all of its agents, distributors, resellers, customers, and prospective customers that it is prohibited from conducting the activities set forth above.

A link to the injunction order is available here.

Contacts

lele.yao@hytera.com

