<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Notice of ABB’s Annual General Meeting on March 23, 2023
Business Wire

Notice of ABB’s Annual General Meeting on March 23, 2023

di Business Wire

ZURICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ABB today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The invitation can be found attached and at www.abb.com/agm.


ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company’s solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on more than 130 years of excellence, ABB’s ~105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation. www.abb.com

Contacts

ABB Ltd
Affolternstrasse 44

8050 Zurich

Switzerland

Media Relations
Phone: +41 43 317 71 11

Email: media.relations@ch.abb.com
or

Investor Relations
Phone: +41 43 317 71 11

Email: investor.relations@ch.abb.com

Articoli correlati

ComEd Restores Power to 88 Percent of Customers Following Damaging Ice Storms and High Winds

Business Wire Business Wire -
Nearly 2,200 crew members continue to work; focusing on areas with the most significant damage  Video footage of crews restoring...
Continua a leggere

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Doubles Down on Private 5G, Extends Leadership in Wireless Connectivity with Acquisition of Athonet

Business Wire Business Wire -
Athonet acquisition strengthens HPE’s private networking capabilities to help enterprise customers accelerate 5G deployments and telco customers drive new...
Continua a leggere

ABB Publishes Its First Integrated Report

Business Wire Business Wire -
Ad hoc Announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange Report covers ABB’s 2022 financial and sustainability...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

ComEd Restores Power to 88 Percent of Customers Following Damaging Ice Storms and High...

Business Wire