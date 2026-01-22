Northspyre Announces New Deal Management Platform

Northspyre Deal, built for development-focused acquisition teams, makes deals faster and easier from start to finish

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northspyre, the industry’s only end-to-end real estate development management platform, today announced the launch of Northspyre Deal, a deal management platform that transforms how deal teams evaluate opportunities and manage deal pipelines. Designed to support the full deal lifecycle, from sourcing through close, Northspyre Deal delivers key advantages, including increased deal volume and velocity, real-time pipeline visibility, and a more streamlined execution process.

“In today’s market, teams have to evaluate ten times more deals than they did just a few years ago to find the right opportunities,” said Northspyre Co-Founder and CEO William Sankey. “But the process for screening, aligning, and approving those deals hasn’t kept up. We built Northspyre Deal to give teams a faster, more structured way to evaluate risk — so they can focus their time and capital on the deals that truly make sense,” continued Sankey.

Built for speed and precision, Northspyre Deal optimizes financial modeling so teams can evaluate opportunities, test multiple scenarios, and act with confidence in a competitive market.

Key Underwriting Features Include:

Back of Envelope: A financial modeling tool for quick feasibility analysis that lets users save and compare high-level scenarios to find and prioritize the best opportunities.

A financial modeling for quick feasibility analysis that lets users save and compare high-level scenarios to find and prioritize the best opportunities. Pro Forma: A robust financial modeling tool for calculating discounted cash flows and return metrics across multiple deal scenarios.

A robust financial modeling tool for calculating discounted cash flows and return metrics across multiple deal scenarios. Waterfall Analysis: Model profit and cash flow distributions among equity partners using IRR-based hurdle rates to control the timing and structure of investor payouts.

Model profit and cash flow distributions among equity partners using IRR-based hurdle rates to control the timing and structure of investor payouts. Sensitivity: Stress test pro forma models to see how changing conditions will impact returns.

Northspyre Deal keeps teams aligned and accountable with real-time visibility as opportunities move through the development pipeline.

Key Pipeline Features Include:

Deal Pipeline: A comprehensive view of every opportunity with the ability to rank and filter deals.

A comprehensive view of every opportunity with the ability to rank and filter deals. Deal Dashboard: A deal-level dashboard with granular details about a particular opportunity.

A deal-level dashboard with granular details about a particular opportunity. Due Diligence Timeline: Centralized diligence tracking with email alerts drives accountability and ensures deals progress efficiently.

Centralized diligence tracking with email alerts drives accountability and ensures deals progress efficiently. CRM : Provides a complete view of pursuit and partner activities related to a deal, with email integration that captures key interactions to ensure a transparent record of activity and relationships.

Provides a complete view of pursuit and partner activities related to a deal, with email integration that captures key interactions to ensure a transparent record of activity and relationships. Reporting: Automated pipeline reporting keeps everyone informed and able to act on deals quickly. Users can compare deals, evaluate returns across multiple scenarios, and access insights to make stronger investment decisions.

Automated pipeline reporting keeps everyone informed and able to act on deals quickly. Users can compare deals, evaluate returns across multiple scenarios, and access insights to make stronger investment decisions. AI Investment Memo: Instantly create a polished investment deck from your underwriting and diligence.

Northspyre’s integrated Deal and Development platform brings the entire development lifecycle into one connected experience. By eliminating fragmented tools and manual handoffs, teams can move seamlessly from initial analysis to delivery, with real-time project data flowing back into financial models and reporting to close the loop between planning and performance.

By replacing outdated processes with real-time insights and connected workflows, Northspyre Deal enables more accurate decision-making, stronger team coordination, and the visibility needed to drive growth in an increasingly dynamic market.

About Northspyre

Northspyre, the only end-to-end real estate development management platform, empowers developers to make smarter investment decisions with data-driven insights and collaborative workflows. Through automation, analytics, and AI, Northspyre gives teams the real-time information, performance insights, and workflow tools they need to do their job with unparalleled speed and intelligence. By bringing project stakeholders, data, and processes together all on one integrated platform, Northspyre eliminates expensive silos in the development lifecycle, making project delivery simple and outcomes more predictable. Since 2017, Northspyre has been the backbone of operational infrastructure for leading development firms, supporting over $500 billion in projects.

