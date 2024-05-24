Northern Kentucky University Selects YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to Serve Nearly 16,000 Students Campuswide

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Northern Kentucky University (NKU), a state university of nearly 16,000 students located just southeast of Cincinnati, Ohio, has selected the YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to help deliver accessible course content to its learners. YuJa Panorama will replace the institution’s former accessibility tool.





NKU was seeking a user-friendly, comprehensive platform with diverse tools to enhance accessibility across its courses, including alternative formats, in-line remediation tools, and deep integration with the Canvas Learning Management System. YuJa Panorama not only meets these needs but also offers a variety of other tools to help streamline accessibility workflows and make accessibility a key part of course design and delivery. YuJa Panorama automatically generates accessible versions of documents and provides users with customized website accessibility options they can apply to any webpage. Remediation engines detect, prioritize, and correct inaccessible content in documents and images, including scanned documents, and handwritten and digital text. Advanced analytics help identify gaps in accessibility and can inform decisions throughout the institution’s accessibility journey.

“When you give institutions the ability to remediate documents with the click of a button, you enable them to provide more inclusive learning experiences for all students,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “YuJa Panorama simplifies the process of making digital content accessible, and we’re excited for NKU to experience the diverse toolset Panorama provides.”

ABOUT NORTHERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY

Northern Kentucky University (NKU) is an entrepreneurial state university of more than 15,000 students on a thriving suburban campus nestled between Highland Heights, Kentucky and bustling downtown Cincinnati. Ranked in the top 50 out of 400 universities nationwide by The Wall Street Journal for exceptional value, it is a regionally engaged university committed to delivering an innovative, student-centered education. NKU empowers its graduates to have fulfilling careers and meaningful lives, while contributing to the economic, civic and social vitality of the region. For more information, visit nku.edu.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in cloud platforms and applications for regulated sector clients including higher-ed, K12, healthcare, and government. We enable enterprises to create engaging digital media experiences. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

