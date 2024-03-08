North American POS Terminal Market Study 2024: 2023 Saw Significant Struggles with Challenges Remaining for 2024 – Forecasts to 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “North American POS Terminal Market Study – 2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This study provides an analysis of the 2024 North America Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market. With the rebound in chip production and easing of supply chain issues, POS Shipments saw strong double-digit growth in 2022. But in 2023 we saw significant struggles. 2024 is looking challenging but shows growth. This study focuses on the North America Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market for 2022-2027.
It includes shipment, installed base, and trend analyses of POS devices. The report is designed for use by POS Hardware Providers and POS Software Providers, Maintenance Providers, Printer Manufacturers, EFT device vendors, Retailers, and others who might have a vested interest in the North American Point-of-Sale Terminal Market.
Additionally, the report covers emerging trends and influences that affected the top Retail POS Software in the US as well as the top Retail POS Software in Canada in 2023 and those that will help form market decisions in the future. It also includes estimated market value for shipments and installed base and a forecast for shipments and installed base through 2027.
Market Segments:
- Food/Supermarkets
- Drug Stores
- Superstores/Warehouse Clubs (Costco, Sam’s, etc. Includes Wal-Mart and Target Supercenters)
- Department Stores (Traditional anchor stores and discount department chains)
- Category Killers (Home Centers, Electronics, Pet Superstores, Bookstores, Sporting Goods, Furniture, etc.)
- Specialty Other (mall and strip-mall based Specialty Stores, predominantly apparel, shoes, and gifts)
- Mass Merchandisers (includes Discount Stores)
- Convenience Stores/Gas Stations
- Table Service Restaurants (Including hotel bar/restaurant)
- Quick Service Restaurants/Fast Food Lodging
- Casino/Cruise Entertainment: Theaters, Theme Parks, Stadiums, Museums, Parks
Key Topics Covered:
INTRODUCTION
- Introduction/Background and Objectives Retail Segment Definitions Used POS Definitions Used Tier Definitions
TRENDS, DRIVERS & BARRIERS
NORTH AMERICAN POS DETAILS – TOTAL MARKET
RETAIL SEGMENT POS DETAILS
- Food/Grocery
- Drug Stores
- Superstores/Warehouse Clubs
- Department Stores
- Category Killers
- Mass Merchandisers
- Convenience Stores
- Bar/Restaurant
- Quick Service/Fast Food
- Lodging
- Entertainment: Casinos & Cruise Lines
- Entertainment: Theme Parks, Theaters, Sports Arenas
SUMMARY TABLES
MARKET SIZING
FORECASTS
