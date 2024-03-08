Home Business Wire North American POS Terminal Market Study 2024: 2023 Saw Significant Struggles with...
Business Wire

North American POS Terminal Market Study 2024: 2023 Saw Significant Struggles with Challenges Remaining for 2024 – Forecasts to 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “North American POS Terminal Market Study – 2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.


This study provides an analysis of the 2024 North America Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market. With the rebound in chip production and easing of supply chain issues, POS Shipments saw strong double-digit growth in 2022. But in 2023 we saw significant struggles. 2024 is looking challenging but shows growth. This study focuses on the North America Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market for 2022-2027.

It includes shipment, installed base, and trend analyses of POS devices. The report is designed for use by POS Hardware Providers and POS Software Providers, Maintenance Providers, Printer Manufacturers, EFT device vendors, Retailers, and others who might have a vested interest in the North American Point-of-Sale Terminal Market.

Additionally, the report covers emerging trends and influences that affected the top Retail POS Software in the US as well as the top Retail POS Software in Canada in 2023 and those that will help form market decisions in the future. It also includes estimated market value for shipments and installed base and a forecast for shipments and installed base through 2027.

Market Segments:

  • Food/Supermarkets
  • Drug Stores
  • Superstores/Warehouse Clubs (Costco, Sam’s, etc. Includes Wal-Mart and Target Supercenters)
  • Department Stores (Traditional anchor stores and discount department chains)
  • Category Killers (Home Centers, Electronics, Pet Superstores, Bookstores, Sporting Goods, Furniture, etc.)
  • Specialty Other (mall and strip-mall based Specialty Stores, predominantly apparel, shoes, and gifts)
  • Mass Merchandisers (includes Discount Stores)
  • Convenience Stores/Gas Stations
  • Table Service Restaurants (Including hotel bar/restaurant)
  • Quick Service Restaurants/Fast Food Lodging
  • Casino/Cruise Entertainment: Theaters, Theme Parks, Stadiums, Museums, Parks

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION

  • Introduction/Background and Objectives Retail Segment Definitions Used POS Definitions Used Tier Definitions

TRENDS, DRIVERS & BARRIERS

NORTH AMERICAN POS DETAILS – TOTAL MARKET

RETAIL SEGMENT POS DETAILS

  • Food/Grocery
  • Drug Stores
  • Superstores/Warehouse Clubs
  • Department Stores
  • Category Killers
  • Mass Merchandisers
  • Convenience Stores
  • Bar/Restaurant
  • Quick Service/Fast Food
  • Lodging
  • Entertainment: Casinos & Cruise Lines
  • Entertainment: Theme Parks, Theaters, Sports Arenas

SUMMARY TABLES

MARKET SIZING

FORECASTS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6dc3sn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Articoli correlati

Cvent’s Global Head of Events Honored in Smart Meetings Magazine’s “2024 Smart Women in Meetings” List

Business Wire Business Wire -
TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#awards--Cvent, an industry-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, announced that Rachel Andrews, Cvent’s Head of Global...
Continua a leggere

SXSW: Film.io Announces Public Launch With $30K Collaboration Grant to Empower Independent Filmmakers & Democratize the Film Industry

Business Wire Business Wire -
Film.io’s fan and creator-focused platform elevates marginalized voices and restores creativity, collaboration and transparency to the filmmaking processAUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Capitalize To Power Rollovers for Ellevest Clients 

Business Wire Business Wire -
Capitalize Will Now Support Ellevest Clients in Taking Control of Their Retirement Savings and Building Additional Wealth NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capitalize,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php