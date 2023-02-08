<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Nordson Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend for Fiscal Year 2023
Business Wire

Nordson Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend for Fiscal Year 2023

di Business Wire

WESTLAKE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today announced that its board of directors declared a fiscal year 2023 second quarter cash dividend in the amount of $0.65 per common share, payable on March 7, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 21, 2023.

This amount equals the $0.65 per common share dividend paid in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Nordson Corporation is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework through an entrepreneurial, division-led organization to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or www.facebook.com/nordson.

Contacts

Lara Mahoney

Vice President,

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

440.204.9985

Lara.Mahoney@nordson.com

Articoli correlati

Mouser Electronics Honored with Sensirion’s Global Distribution Award for Partner of the Year

Business Wire Business Wire -
DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., has been honored with the Distribution Partner of the Year Award...
Continua a leggere

Paymentus to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Results and Host Webcast on February 23, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (“Paymentus”) (NYSE: PAY), a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, will announce...
Continua a leggere

Lyniate Earns Best in KLAS® Distinction for Integration Engine Category with Overall Scores of 95.7 and 92

Business Wire Business Wire -
Leader in Healthcare Data Interoperability Receives Top Rankings for 14th Consecutive Year BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lyniate, a global leader in healthcare data...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Mouser Electronics Honored with Sensirion’s Global Distribution Award for Partner of the Year

Business Wire