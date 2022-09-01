Nordics’ Digital Growth Brings More Cyberthreats, Defenses

Online activity by companies, consumers and remote workers keeps rising, so advanced cybersecurity tools and services are booming, ISG Provider Lens™ report says

STOCKHOLM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$III #Cybersecurity–Cyberthreats are growing in the Nordics as online activity in this digitally advanced region reaches new highs, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity — Solutions and Services report for the Nordics finds that remote work, broadband availability and enterprise digital transformation are surging, creating more opportunities for individuals and organizations to be compromised. Governments and enterprises are responding by rapidly adopting strategies, systems and services to prevent or thwart attacks.

“The Nordics is one of the most advanced regions in the use of digital technology,” said Roger Albrecht, partner and co-lead, ISG Cybersecurity. “That makes cybersecurity even more essential to protect personal data and corporate assets.”

Many Nordic enterprises are planning or carrying out digital transformations to fuel business growth, with four main objectives: closer engagement with customers, transformation of products and services, optimizing operations and delivering a better employee experience, the report says. Digitalization creates new opportunities but also new challenges, including potential vulnerabilities.

More online activity in the Nordics has expanded the threat surface that attackers can aim for, drawing significant new threats, ISG says. For example, in 2021, the parliaments of Finland and Norway said they had been targeted in cyberattacks by malicious actors operating out of China.

Governments and companies in the region are mounting strong efforts to combat such threats, the report says. Finland, Norway, Denmark and Sweden all have formed new institutions or strategies in recent years to improve cybersecurity. Enterprises recently proposed a mutual defense pact against cyberattacks within the Nordic Council, a forum for cooperation among Nordic governments.

Nordic enterprises are adopting several new technologies to become more proactive against cybercriminals, ISG says. For example, they are using advanced endpoint protection systems that use AI, machine learning and behavioral analysis to identify and remedy potential threats rather than relying on known signatures and cataloging threat information as traditional systems do.

“Companies in the Nordics that need advanced security products and services have many providers to choose from,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Most of all, they want a comprehensive and cohesive strategy.”

The report also explores a wide range of other cybersecurity trends and technologies in the region, including the importance of partnerships among providers, the growing focus on cyber resilience and Europe’s increasingly strict privacy and data protection regulations.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity — Solutions and Services report for the Nordics evaluates the capabilities of 78 providers across six quadrants: Identity and Access Management (IAM), Data Leakage/Loss Prevention (DLP) and Data Security, Advanced Endpoint Threat Protection, Detection and Response (Advanced ETPDR), Technical Security Services (TSS), Strategic Security Services (SSS), and Managed Security Services (MSS).

The report names IBM as a Leader in four quadrants. It names Accenture, Atos, Capgemini, HCL, Orange Cyberdefense and TCS as Leaders in three quadrants each. Broadcom, Microsoft, Trend Micro and Wipro are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. The report names Check Point, CrowdStrike, Deloitte, EY, Forcepoint, Heimdal Security, HelpSystems, Kaspersky, Mnemonic, Netskope, Nexus Group, Okta, Omada, Ping Identity, PwC, Sophos, Trellix, Ubisecure and VMware Carbon Black as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, ForgeRock, Heimdal Security, Infosys, ProofPoint and Wipro are named as Rising Stars — companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

A customized version of the report is available from Nexus Group.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity — Solutions and Services report for the Nordics is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

