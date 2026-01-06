Nordics Colocation Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Green Mountain, STACK Infrastructure, atNorth, Polar DC and Digital Realty Lead by Capacity – Forecast to 2029 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Nordics Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Nordic hosts around 134 existing data centers, with countries like Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden having a strong presence in the region
Finland is home to one of Google's largest data center in Europe. Finland dominates the upcoming data center market with more than 3GW, led by Pure Data Center, FCDC Corp, QTS and Hyperco.
Green Mountain, STACK Infrastructure, atNorth, Polar DC and Digital Realty rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Nordic.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the Nordics data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 134 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 71 upcoming data centers
- Location covered: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
-
Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (134 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (NDC2, Halden DC3)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (71 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Nordics Data Center Market
- ECO-LocaXion
- Adeo Data center
- AQ Compute (Aquila Capital)
- Arcem
- Asia Pacific Land
- AtlasEdge
- atNorth
- Bahnhof
- Basefarm (Orange)
- Binero Group
- Blix Solutions AS
- BlueFjords
- Borderlight (GoGreenHost)
- Borealis Data Center (Herman IT)
- Brookfield Asset Management
- Bulk Infrastructure
- Cibicom
- CompassForge Ventures
- Conapto
- Creanova Datacenter
- Curanet (team.blue)
- Datalahti
- DayOne
- Digita
- Digital Realty
- DLX.DK
- EcoDataCenter
- EdgeMode
- Edora
- Elementica
- Elisa
- Ember
- Equinix
- Evroc
- FCDC Corp
- Ficolo
- GleSYS
- GlobalConnect
- Green Mountain
- GreenScale
- GTT Communications
- Hetzner Online
- hScale
- Hyperco
- ITsjefen
- JN Data
- Keysource + Namsos Datasenter (NDS)
- Kolo DC (EcoDataCenter)
- Lefdal Mine Datacenter
- Mediam
- Multigrid
- Nebius
- NNIT
- Northern Data-Hydro66
- Nscale & Aker
- Oulun DataCenter (GleSYS)
- Penta Infra
- Polar DC
- Polarnode
- Prime Data Centers
- QTS
- Regant Oy
- Rise Institue
- SplitVision
- STACK Infrastructure
- STORESPEED
- Suomen Energiainsinoorit Technology Oy
- Telenor
- Hafslund & HitecVision
- Telia Carrier
- Telia Group
- TerraHost
- Thylander
- Tiktok (Hyperco)
- Vattenfall- Cloud&Heat
- Verne Global
- Vesper Infrastructure (Terakraft AS)
- WS Computing AS (Skanska - Contractor)
- XTX Markets
