Norda Stelo and Agelix Consulting are Leading Asset Management Advancement Through the Integration of Their Platforms Stelar and Service Maestro

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AssetForecasting–Norda Stelo, a leading independent engineering firm, and Agelix Consulting, a trusted industry leader in impactful technological solutions, have announced a strategic partnership to deliver an intelligent and comprehensive asset lifecycle management platform for mid-to-large enterprises. By integrating their flagship solutions, the asset performance management solution Stelar and the enterprise asset management platform (EAM) Service Maestro, respectively, they aim to revolutionize asset management practices by capitalizing on the unique strengths of each solution, covering all aspects of the asset life cycle required by service providers and asset owners.





Specifically, the integration between Stelar and Service Maestro empowers organizations to gain continuous insights into asset conditions and predict potential risks, facilitating proactive maintenance planning. Leveraging integrity engineering expertise, the integrated platform provides a holistic view of asset conditions to streamline maintenance workflows, optimize resource allocation, and minimize downtime, ultimately driving operational efficiency and cost savings.

Key benefits of the integration between Stelar and Service Maestro include:

Continuous visibility into asset health and performance , facilitating informed decision-making and proactive maintenance planning.

, facilitating informed decision-making and proactive maintenance planning. Anticipating potential risks and prioritizing maintenance tasks based on comprehensive risk assessments, ensuring optimal asset reliability and longevity.

based on comprehensive risk assessments, ensuring optimal asset reliability and longevity. Tracking maintenance activities and evaluating their impact on asset performance, facilitating continuous improvement and informed decision-making.

Martin Provencher, VP of Innovations and Solutions at Norda Stelo, said: “Combining asset integrity engineering expertise and artificial intelligence with Enterprise Asset Management Platform (EAM) promises unparalleled value for organizations worldwide, providing a unified platform for comprehensive asset management and maintenance. The integration of Stelar and Service Maestro is a significant proof of redefining asset management, equipping organizations with tools for efficiency, downtime reduction, and operational excellence amidst digital transformation.”

Abinash Parida, CEO of Agelix Consulting, said, “It is a huge honor to collaborate with Norda Stelo, a prestigious company in the engineering and asset management space. The customer now has a stronger part supported by many years of research and development. The integration between Service Maestro and Stelar is a step forward in our vision for a strong and thriving asset management platform in North America and Europe.”

About Norda Stelo and Stelar

Norda Stelo stands as an esteemed independent engineering firm operating in over 50 countries. The firm specializes in transportation infrastructures like roads, ports and railways, as well as diverse industries such as mining and metals, energy, manufacturing and processing. Norda Stelo is B Corp certified, demonstrating its commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability. Norda Stelo’s Innovations and Solutions Group develops and delivers cutting-edge solutions and services including asset management, ESG initiatives and decarbonization.

Stelar, a comprehensive asset management technological platform developed by Norda Stelo, is designed for independent use or integration with third-party platforms such the enterprise asset management platform (EAM). Based on engineering intelligence for asset integrity, reliability, and sustainability, Stelar provides crucial insights into asset condition and predictive risk analysis, enabling more effective planning of maintenance tasks. With a focus on efficiency and sustainability, Stelar offers cutting-edge functionalities for asset management across various industries.

For more information about Norda Stelo, visit www.norda.com or contact Christine Sauvageau, christine.sauvageau@norda.com

About Agelix Consulting and Service Maestro

Agelix Consulting delivers impactful solutions through collaborative partnerships, mitigating risks and addressing operational challenges with precision. With a focus on cutting-edge technologies, Agelix consistently engineers bespoke solutions that yield tangible results, solidifying its reputation as a trusted industry leader.

Service Maestro, developed by Agelix Consulting, is an intelligent asset service and contract management platform. It boasts a robust feature set, including service monitoring and field service for managing the asset’s life cycle from procuring to retiring. Service Maestro optimizes processes and maximizes productivity seamlessly within a single SaaS platform.

For more information about Agelix Consulting, visit www.agelixconsulting.com or contact Abinash Parida, aparida@agelixconsulting.com

