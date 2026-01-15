NODAR Launches Software-Only Products Bringing Long-Range 3D Perception to Any Camera Platform

CONCORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NODAR, a leader in ultra-wide-baseline stereo vision for autonomous systems and intelligent machines, today announced the availability of its software-only 3D perception products.

For the first time, NODAR’s patented stereo vision algorithms, previously available only through integrated development kits, are offered through the NODAR SDK as licensable, software-only products. OEMs and developers can now evaluate, integrate, and deploy long-range 3D perception without being tied to a specific hardware configuration.

NODAR’s stereo vision engine generates dense, real-time 3D point clouds and is designed for autonomy and automation at scale, supporting applications across automotive, agriculture, heavy equipment, robotics, rail, marine, aviation, and industrial monitoring.

By decoupling perception software from dedicated hardware, NODAR enables system designers to optimize performance and cost while leveraging existing camera and compute investments. Licenses are available instantly through NODAR’s online store.

Software Products

Hammerhead™ Stereo Vision

NODAR’s core depth-perception software processes stereo image pairs to produce high-density, long-range 3D point clouds with centimeter-level accuracy and robust performance in harsh environments.

GridDetect™ 3D Object Detection

An optional add-on that interprets Hammerhead depth data to detect objects, estimate size, track motion, and generate actionable outputs for ADAS, collision avoidance, robotics, agricultural autonomy, and industrial monitoring.

All customers receive access to NODAR’s extensive C++ and Python example library to accelerate integration.

Key Benefits

Works with custom stereo cameras or wide-baseline setups. Simple interface via zmq and ROS2.

Flexible deployment on x86 or ARM platforms with NVIDIA GPUs.

Long-range detection of small obstacles at hundreds of meters.

Reliable operation in dust, fog, rain, glare, vibration, and low-light.

Faster integration with comprehensive APIs and developer documentation.

Lower system cost using commodity cameras and compute.

“Our goal is to make long-range 3D perception accessible to any autonomy platform,” said Leaf Jiang, Founder and CEO of NODAR. “Offering our technology as software-only products simplifies evaluation and deployment using cameras and compute teams already trust.”

Availability

The NODAR SDK is available with a 14-day free trial and full documentation. Visit nodarsensor.com/sdk or contact sales@nodarsensor.com for production pricing.

About NODAR

Founded in 2018, NODAR develops next-generation stereo vision software delivering long-range, high-resolution 3D perception using commodity cameras and compute to enable scalable, cost-effective autonomy. Learn more at https://www.nodarsensor.com/.

Media Contact:

Karen Rankin

+1-855-218-6422

karen@nodarsensor.com