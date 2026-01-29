Noah Kahan and Mastercard to Premiere ‘The Great Divide’ Music Video and Offer Cardholders Priceless Experiences

The brand will premiere Kahan’s new music video during its 2026 Grammy Awards® commercial break and extend the experience beyond the broadcast, bringing eligible cardholders worldwide closer to his music through The Mastercard Collection.

PURCHASE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--When Noah Kahan first teased ‘The Great Divide,’ fans immediately made it their own, turning the song into a shared anthem before it was officially released. Now, Mastercard is collaborating with the two-time Grammy® nominated, multi-platinum artist to bring that connection to life – co-producing and premiering the official music video on Music’s Biggest Night® and unlocking Priceless Experiences and premium access to Kahan’s music through The Mastercard Collection, a global suite of elevated dining, entertainment and travel benefits.

Noah Kahan’s highly anticipated new single, ‘The Great Divide’ will be released tomorrow, January 30th, from his forthcoming album of the same title, due out April 24th. The official music video will debut on Sunday, February 1st, during Mastercard’s commercial time in the 2026 Grammy Awards® broadcast — marking a cultural moment shaped as much by Kahan’s fans as by the music itself. Inspired by the overwhelming fan response, the collaboration reflects a shared belief in the power of music to create belonging, connection and lasting memories. Fans can view the official 5:17 min version of the video at priceless.com/noahkahan.

Celebrating the premiere of the video, Mastercard will launch a sweepstakes to unlock a series of Priceless Experiences designed to bring cardholders closer to Kahan’s world. Additionally, through The Mastercard Collection, eligible cardholders around the world will gain premium access to share Kahan’s music at soon-to-be-announced unforgettable experiences.

“‘The Great Divide’ has taken on a life of its own because of the fans,” said Noah Kahan. “This partnership with Mastercard felt like a natural way to honor that connection and turn it into something we can experience together. From the video to the moments we’re creating, it’s all about celebrating the community that’s been there from the start.”

Music unites us through lyrics, emotion and moments. Through this collaboration, Mastercard is celebrating the fans and cardholders that are shaping culture, listening closely and rewarding that passion with access, including:

Through the power of music : The official music video brings the song’s powerful message of love, loss and the idea it’s never too late to repair a friendship to life, revealing clever visual clues that hint at a deeper story behind the lyrics and celebrate the vibrant, ever-expanding world of Kahan’s music along the way. Starting February 2 nd , Mastercard will launch a sweepstakes encouraging cardholders to find as many Easter Eggs in ’The Great Divide’ music video as they can for a chance to win one of four unforgettable prizes: One grand prize winner and their guest will be invited to an intimate, invite-only listening party with Noah Kahan before his new album drops. Three additional first-prize winners and their guests will score a Priceless Experience inspired by The Mastercard Collection, to get closer to Noah and his music. To learn more about how you can enter the sweepstakes go to priceless.com/noahkahan for all the details.*

Through the power of extraordinary access : Through the Mastercard Collection, cardholders can access exceptional benefits and experiences across dining, entertainment and travel, available only through its World, World Elite and World Legend Mastercard cards. From unique access to unforgettable moments, Mastercard is helping eligible cardholders worldwide deepen their connection to Kahan’s music and share those experiences with the people who matter most: Tune in during Mastercard’s commercial break during the Grammy Awards ® for more detail on how The Mastercard Collection is giving certain fans access to connect with their passion for Kahan’s music through soon-to-be-announced special U.S. and Canadian moments.

“Noah's music creates a genuine sense of belonging. He connects so personally, shows up with such honesty, and his fans respond with real loyalty,” said Rustom Dastoor, EVP of Marketing and Communications, Americas, Mastercard. "Through The Mastercard Collection, we’re helping turn that connection into access and experiences that bring people closer to the moments that matter most, and memories that last well beyond the music.”

Mastercard is dedicated to inspiring communities around the world to follow their passions, including music. This partnership with Noah Kahan is a continuation of the brand’s growing music footprint, including its nearly two decades sponsorship of the Grammy Awards® and collaborations with artists who shape how people connect through sound, storytelling and shared experiences.

To learn more about Mastercard’s partnership with Noah Kahan, please visit priceless.com/noahkahan.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Void in U.S. Territories, including Guam, PR & where prohibited. Open to Mastercard cardholders prior to 2/2/26 who are permanent legal residents of 50 US/DC & legal age of majority. Ends 2/11/26. For Official Rules & complete details, visit priceless.com/noahkahan.

