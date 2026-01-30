NKK Switches Appoints JF Kilfoil as New Midwest Sales Representative

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NKK Switches, a global leader in the design and manufacture of electromechanical switches, announces a strategic partnership with JF Kilfoil as their new authorized sales representative firm for the Midwest Region.

NKK Switches is dedicated to engineering superior electromechanical switch solutions that set the benchmark for reliability, performance, and innovation. This commitment aligns with JF Kilfoil’s long-standing reputation for technical expertise, customer focus, and strong regional market presence.

JF Kilfoil brings decades of experience representing best-in-class electronic component manufacturers throughout the Midwest. The firm has developed strong relationships with distributor partners, design engineers, and OEM customers, providing technical support and market insight across a broad range of applications. This partnership strengthens NKK’s regional coverage and enhances customer access to their comprehensive switch portfolio.

“Users of electromechanical switches choose NKK because of the quality and reliability of the solutions we provide. This year we celebrate 73 years of excellence and innovation - no small achievement today,” said Vincent Matsushita, the President of NKK Switches of the America. He continued: “It is true to say that to support a quality product one needs quality people. It gives me great joy to announce that NKK has signed an agreement to partner with JF Kilfoil in the Midwest Region. They’re a quality team representing quality products.”

Customers in the Midwest can now more conveniently access NKK’s full range of electromechanical switch solutionsincluding tactile, rocker, toggle, pushbutton, and SmartDisplay™ products through JF Kilfoil. NKK products are used across a wide variety of markets, including industrial, medical, transportation, instrumentation, and professional audio/visual applications.

“JF Kilfoil is pleased to have the chance to join the wonderful team at NKK. We are committed to developing and expanding the market for NKK's high-quality products, as we continue to deliver the best solutions to our customer base. Our desired path of sustained growth and shared success matches well with the growth NKK has enjoyed over several decades in the US.

— Tim Kilfoil, President, JF Kilfoil

For more information about NKK Switches and their product portfolio, visit www.nkkswitches.com.

About NKK Switches

NKK Switches is a global manufacturer of innovative electromechanical switches and programmable displays, who sets the standard for quality and reliability in human-machine interface solutions. NKK provides full service engineering support to include electronic system design, programming and value added services by combining over 73 years of expertise and a true commitment to our partners’ success.

About JF Kilfoil

JF Kilfoil is a manufacturers’ representative established in 1953, supporting component, interconnect, and printed circuit board manufacturers in the Midwest electronics market. The company represents an expanding line of technology partners, reliable solutions, and on-time precision components. With a broad scope optimal solutions, the company focuses on the automotive, industrial, military, appliance, manufacturing, power, and medical markets.

