Nitrogen AI Marketing Content Tool Sees Immediate Adoption by Wealth Management Firms

Nitrogen AI empowers advisors with customized content generation, surpassing 500 advisor users

AUBURN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Nitrogen, the company that is revolutionizing how financial advisors and wealth management firms grow, today announced the significant traction demonstrated by Nitrogen AI, an AI-driven virtual marketing content assistant embedded into its Advisor Marketing Kit. The tool, available to Elite, Ignite, and Ultimate plan users since its rollout in May, has already been implemented by more than 500 customers for emails, social posts, and blog content, significantly augmenting advisors’ marketing efforts.





“ Nitrogen AI has become an invaluable asset in our content generation process, significantly streamlining our operations and saving us precious client-facing time,” remarked Domenick D’Andrea, co-founder at Dandarah Wealth Management. “ As a growth-focused firm, we are committed to staying at the forefront of wealth management technology, and tools like Nitrogen AI have proven to be beneficial additions. We’ve found that Nitrogen AI enhances our efficiency and allows us to provide very personalized services to our clients, reinforcing our position in the industry.”

The introduction of Nitrogen AI coincided with the Nitrogen brand reveal earlier this year. Initially powered by OpenAI’s GPT 3.5 Turbo and since upgraded to GPT 4.0, it became the first wealth tech platform to adopt this advanced system. Nitrogen AI seamlessly complements human capabilities, serving as the dedicated virtual content assistant with tailored advisor-specific content. The revolutionary aspect of the tool lies in its adaptability, allowing users to select a specific tone of voice and target audience, ensuring personalized communication at scale. By offering a relevant starting point for content creation, it empowers advisors to infuse their own insights while easing compliance with relevant regulations. As such, Nitrogen AI solidifies its role as an indispensable ally, allowing marketing teams and individual advisors to accomplish much more in greatly less time.

“ Nitrogen AI is the latest chapter in what Nitrogen has always done: rapidly bring technology to bear on wealth management’s greatest growth opportunities. Our own research indicates that the firms that are growing are those that invest energy in marketing their services aggressively and the number 1 reason firms give up on marketing is the time and resource commitment it requires of them,” said Craig Clark, Chief Marketing Officer at Nitrogen. “ We’ve made AI easy to take advantage of and advisors have responded—more than 500 advisors have used the tool to generate more than 175,000 words of marketing content in a very short time. In many ways, we are just getting started building AI into our growth platform to help firms streamline their workflow for acquiring and engaging clients.”

Advisors using Nitrogen’s growth platform can seamlessly integrate AI into their firms, leveraging its potential in the following capacities:

Client Communication : Assisting with email drafting, report writing, preparing meeting agendas, and compiling FAQs, saving valuable time for advisors.

: Assisting with email drafting, report writing, preparing meeting agendas, and compiling FAQs, saving valuable time for advisors. Content Creation : Generating blog posts, newsletters, social media content, and whitepapers, enabling advisors to reach a wider clientele and enhance communication.

: Generating blog posts, newsletters, social media content, and whitepapers, enabling advisors to reach a wider clientele and enhance communication. Research : Summarizing complex financial concepts and providing updates on financial news, keeping advisors informed and up to date with industry developments.

: Summarizing complex financial concepts and providing updates on financial news, keeping advisors informed and up to date with industry developments. Tone Customization: Tailor the tone of voice to resonate with different audiences and communicate more effectively.

Amid rapid technological transformations in the wealth management sector, Nitrogen remains committed to empowering financial advisors with innovative solutions that drive growth and success, enabling informed decisions, lasting client relationships, and elevated financial success. For more information please visit: https://nitrogenwealth.com/features/nitrogen-ai/.

About Nitrogen

Nitrogen has been revolutionizing how financial advisors and wealth management firms grow since the launch of Riskalyze in 2011. Today, Nitrogen is the growth platform for wealth management firms, helping advisors turn leads into meetings, meetings into valued clients, and clients into referral champions. The company invented the Risk Number®, built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework, and is the champion of the Fearless Investing Movement — tens of thousands of financial advisors committed to our mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit NitrogenWealth.com.

