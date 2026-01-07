Niterra Co., Ltd. Participates in $9M Growth Financing Round for Sibros

Niterra is also sponsoring Sibros‘ 4th Annual Magic of Mobility Cocktail Reception during CES 2026

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CES--Niterra Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Nagoya, Japan) today announced its participation in the $9M growth funding round for Sibros, a leader in Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) platforms. Niterra is also sponsoring Sibros’ invite-only 4th Annual Magic of Mobility Cocktail Reception at Spago by Wolfgang Puck during CES 2026, which will be held January 6-9 in Las Vegas.

SDVs combine advanced software and hardware to enhance vehicle performance, compliance, and safety. Automotive OEMs are now challenged with operationalizing software at scale without adding complexity and across development, production, service, and in-field operations. Sibros helps global OEMs maximize the value of their SDVs and product portfolios by providing a flexibly integrated, production-proven platform that unifies vehicle data, diagnostics, software updates, cloud integration, and emerging AI-driven experiences.

“Sibros‘ core value is powering positive change, aiding vehicle OEMs with full-lifecycle software, data, and diagnostic solutions,” said Hemant Sikaria, CEO & co-founder of Sibros. “Our customers gain a competitive advantage using our software through analytics, smarter diagnostics, and enhanced connectivity. Niterra’s investment will help us further advance our technology and expand commercialization opportunities for making vehicles smarter, more reliable, and future‑ready.”

Sibros has been used by more than 30 OEMs deployed on 40 plus architectures. With this investment, the company will further enhance its software, scale commercial operations, and expand its sales and marketing team.

“Niterra Ventures Company of Niterra Co., Ltd. backs innovation that improves life quality through cutting-edge technologies,” said Dirk Schapeler, President of Niterra Ventures Company. “Software-defined vehicles are redefining how we look at transportation, with Sibros leading the industry globally. Our investment in Sibros demonstrates our drive to advance the automotive ecosystem in a way that is scalable and maximizes value, now and in the future.”

About Sibros

Sibros is a global leader in Software‑Defined Vehicle (SDV) management solutions. Its Deep Connected Platform delivers full-vehicle OTA software updates, real-time data collection, predictive diagnostics, and AI-driven analytics, enabling automakers and EV brands to deliver intelligent, secure, and scalable digital vehicle services. For more information, visit www.sibros.tech.

About Niterra

Niterra Co., Ltd. (formerly NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.) is a globally recognized manufacturer founded in 1936, best known for its NGK-branded spark plugs and NTK-branded ceramic products. The company's consolidated revenues in fiscal 2024 (to March 2025) totalled 652.9 billion yen (4,267 million USD). Niterra has 31 bases in Japan and 62 overseas, and approximately 16,000 employees worldwide. Please visit https://www.niterragroup.com/english/

About Niterra Ventures Company

Niterra Ventures Company is the venture arm of Niterra Co., Ltd., focused on acquiring "New Core Assets" through strategic investments and partnerships. Target investment areas include Medical, Mobility, Industrial IoT, and Energy. Please visit niterraventures.com.

