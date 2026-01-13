Ninth Wave Introduces Compass, an AI-Driven Onboarding Assistant that Radically Simplifies and Accelerates Open Finance Integration

The new solution leverages artificial intelligence to automate API analysis, eliminate trial-and-error, and deliver faster, more predictable onboarding for financial institutions.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIinbanking--Ninth Wave, the leading provider of open finance connectivity and services, today announced the launch of Compass, an AI-driven onboarding assistant that dramatically simplifies and accelerates bank integration into the open finance ecosystem, while improving accuracy, predictability, and overall time-to-market.

Onboarding has traditionally been one of the most complex and time-intensive stages of open finance integration. Financial institutions must align APIs with open finance standards, reconcile differences in data formats, validate consent and authentication workflows, and navigate extensive technical documentation—often through slow, manual, trial-and-error processes. Compass fundamentally transforms this model by serving as an intelligent guide throughout the onboarding journey, providing clear direction and automation at every step of the integration process.

Using AI-powered automation, Compass analyzes and tests a bank’s APIs to identify gaps, inconsistencies, or mismatches that must be resolved to comply with open finance standards. This includes evaluating how account and transaction data are formatted, how customer consent is captured and managed, and how authentication processes operate. Rather than relying on repeated back-and-forth between teams, Compass proactively surfaces issues and provides clear, actionable guidance on what needs to change.

Compass also generates a detailed, AI-driven API mapping guide that shows how each field in a bank’s API should be mapped and connected to the Ninth Wave platform. This eliminates uncertainty, significantly improves accuracy, and removes the need for lengthy trial-and-error cycles. With AI-driven automation replacing manual processes, Compass enables faster, more predictable, and easier-to-manage onboarding, giving banks greater confidence in timelines and outcomes.

In addition, Compass introduces AI-powered onboarding technical support tailored for teams that implement and operate integrations. Using generative AI, Compass delivers immediate, context-aware answers to complex onboarding questions, significantly reducing the time and effort required by bank and engineering teams.

Compass includes intelligent documentation agents that let users ask natural-language questions about APIs and receive clear, context-aware responses in real time. This eliminates time-consuming research and helps teams resolve issues quickly, keeping onboarding moving forward without unnecessary delays.

“Compass applies AI where it matters most—removing friction from the most complex parts of onboarding,” said George Anderson, Ninth Wave’s Founder and CEO. “By accelerating integration timelines and improving clarity and predictability into the process, Compass helps banks go live faster and focus on delivering value to their customers.”

Compass is part of Ninth Wave’s Customer Resource Center, which includes the Ninth Wave Portal. The Portal closely monitors and measures all aspects of open finance data, giving financial institutions full control over data sharing and deeper insights into security and usage patterns. For more information about Compass, please go here.

About Ninth Wave

Ninth Wave is the leading provider of secure data connectivity between financial institutions and third-party applications, including aggregators, fintechs, accounting solutions, ERP systems, and other business tools. Ninth Wave is the most comprehensive provider of open finance connectivity, delivering a single, unified platform that connects financial institutions to the entire open finance ecosystem with white-glove service and operational simplicity. Founded in 2018, Ninth Wave is privately owned and based in New York City. For more information, visit ninth-wave.com.

George Ravich

CMO, Ninth Wave

gravich@ninth-wave.com