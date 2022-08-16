Nintendo News: Wave Race 64 Brings Surf, Sand and Speed to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on Aug. 19

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#nintendoswitch–Jump on your watercraft and feel the rumble of the waves, because another classic game is about to make a splash in the growing Nintendo 64™ library on the Nintendo Switch™ system! Starting Aug. 19, the Wave Race™64 game will be available for everyone with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.





Available soon as part of the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online collection, Wave Race 64 is a fast and fluid racing game originally released shortly after the launch of the Nintendo 64 system in 1996. Choose from one of four watercraft racers, each with their own abilities and style, and try to capture glory in Championship Mode, whip around the tracks in Time Trials, pull off tricks in Stunt Mode or challenge a friend in 2P VS. Mode.*

Wave Race 64 features nine challenging courses set across scenic locales. Go airborne with dolphins on the golden shores of Sunset Bay, cruise under the bright lights and tall buildings of Twilight City, feel the crashing waves on Sunny Beach or chill out on the frigid waters of Glacier Coast, just to name a few. Plus, racing conditions will change with the weather, making the water choppy or covering the course with fog. The waves will even respond to the way that you and your rivals move!

The wet and wild Wave Race 64 game is just one of the many sports and racing games now available on Nintendo Switch, including fellow Nintendo 64 games Mario Kart™ 64, F-Zero™ X, Mario Golf™, and Mario Tennis™, as well as Nintendo Switch games such as the Mario Golf sequel Mario Golf™: Super Rush, Nintendo Switch™ Sports and Mario Strikers™: Battle League, among many others.

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership plan features all the same great benefits of a Nintendo Switch Online membership, but with access to a library of classic Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games with added online play. A paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership also grants access to the Animal Crossing™: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise, Mario Kart™ 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass and Splatoon™ 2: Octo Expansion DLC** at no extra cost.

Members in both Nintendo Switch Online plans can enjoy online play and the Save Data Cloud feature in a large selection of compatible games, along with access to over 100 classic NES™ and Super NES™ games, a smartphone app that enhances features of supported games, and the competitive online battle game PAC-MAN™ 99.

Both plans also provide a great way to connect and play compatible games online with friends and family around the world. With online play in compatible games like Mario Golf™: Super Rush, Animal Crossing™: New Horizons, Pokémon™ Legends: Arceus, Splatoon™ 2, Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and many others, a Nintendo Switch Online membership can help you experience everything Nintendo Switch has to offer.

For more information about all the benefits and services available with the Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack memberships, and to learn about a free seven-day Nintendo Switch Online trial, go to the Nintendo Switch Online section on the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu or visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.

Nintendo Switch Online or Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership required to access Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online and SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online libraries of games. Free Nintendo Switch Online trial automatically converts to 1-month auto-renewing membership unless automatic renewal is turned off by the end of the free trial. Credit card/PayPal account required for 18+. Free trial cannot be redeemed for a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership nor by a Nintendo Account with an active Individual Membership or Family Membership. Persistent Internet, compatible smartphone and Nintendo Account age 13+ required to access some online features on the app, including voice chat. Data charges may apply. Online features, Save Data Cloud and Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app features available in compatible games. Not available in all countries. The Nintendo Account User Agreement, including the Purchase and Subscription terms, apply.nintendo.com/switch-online

* Additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Sold separately.

** Full version of game required to use DLC for that game. Sold separately.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons © 2020 Nintendo



F-Zero X © 1998 Nintendo



Mario Golf © 1999 Nintendo/CAMELOT



Mario Golf: Super Rush © Nintendo/CAMELOT



Mario Kart 64 © 1996 Nintendo



Mario Kart 8 Deluxe © 2017 Nintendo



Mario Strikers: Battle League © Nintendo



Mario Tennis © 2000 Nintendo/CAMELOT



PAC-MAN 99 ©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. Published by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.



Pokémon Legends: Arceus © 2022 Pokémon. © 1995-2022 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.



Splatoon 2 © 2017 Nintendo



Super Smash Bros. Ultimate © 2018 Nintendo Original Game: © Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc.



Wave Race © 1996 Nintendo. Kawasaki’s trademarks used with the permission of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

