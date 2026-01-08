Nintendo Launches My Mario Product Line in the U.S.

Curated Experiences, Toys and Apparel for Young Children and Parents to Enjoy Together Arrive at Nintendo NEW YORK and Nintendo SAN FRANCISCO on Feb. 19

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#nintendoswitch--Following its launch in Japan, the My Mario series will make its U.S. debut next month. Inspired by Mario and his Mushroom Kingdom friends, My Mario is a collection of products, games and experiences designed to offer fun ways for young children and their parents to explore, imagine and play side-by-side with characters like Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Yoshi. The My Mario collection officially launches at Nintendo NEW YORK and Nintendo SAN FRANCISCO stores on Feb. 19. My Mario products will also begin arriving at select retail stores nationwide this spring and will continue to expand throughout the year.

Encompassing experiences, products and apparel created to put smiles on the faces of young children, their parents and caregivers, the My Mario series includes products developed in partnership with a wide range of partners such as Mattel Fisher-Price and TOMY. Every item is thoughtfully designed to be a child’s introduction to the creative fun of playing alongside Mario and friends.

The My Mario series includes:

Two wooden block sets featuring Mario and well-known items from the Super Mario series: a Mario Wood Block Set (3 pcs) and a Mario & Friends Wood Block Set (30 pcs).

A free Hello, Mario! app 1 for smart devices and Nintendo Switch systems that lets children, parents and caregivers intuitively and playfully interact with Mario, which officially launches Feb. 19 on Apple App Store and Google Play and as a free download on Nintendo Switch (also playable on Nintendo Switch 2) via Nintendo eShop.

for smart devices and Nintendo Switch systems that lets children, parents and caregivers intuitively and playfully interact with Mario, which officially launches Feb. 19 on Apple and Google Play and as a free download on Nintendo Switch (also playable on Nintendo Switch 2) via Nintendo eShop. A My Mario stop-motion animation series – called “It’s Me, Mario!” – available now on the My Mario website and on the official Play Nintendo YouTube channel.

A collection of apparel for infants and toddlers, from onesies to sleepers and outfits for playtime.

An interactive Hello, Mario! board book by Nintendo and published by Penguin Random House.

board book by Nintendo and published by Penguin Random House. Soft toys that include fun rattles and cuddly Mario plush.

Tomy Toomies My Mario collection that will power up bathtime with bath toys and water squirters inspired by iconic characters from the Super Mario franchise.

Launch timing for specific products will vary. Stay tuned to the My Mario site and Nintendo.com for updates. For more information on products and events at the official Nintendo stores, please follow @NintendoStoreUS on Instagram and X.

1 Compatible smart device required. Internet required for download. Data charges may apply.

About Nintendo: Nintendo Co., Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, has been providing a wide range of entertainment products and experiences since its founding in 1889, beginning with the manufacture and sale of Hanafuda playing cards.

Since the 1983 release of the Family Computer (Famicom) system in Japan, and continuing through Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo’s focus has been the development, manufacturing, and sale of its gaming systems and software. To date, Nintendo has sold more than 6 billion video games and over 870 million hardware units globally, and has created franchises such as Mario™, Donkey Kong™, The Legend of Zelda™, Pokémon™, Metroid™, Kirby™, Animal Crossing™, Pikmin™, and Splatoon™.

Nintendo’s continuing mission is to create reasons to choose Nintendo for unique, family-friendly entertainment that puts smiles on the faces of everyone it touches.

A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

